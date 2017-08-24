Politics, social justice at forefront on 1st day of school

(San Francisco Examiner) Visitacion Valley Middle School students returning to school on Monday were preoccupied with a mid-morning solar eclipse, but their teachers set a more serious tone for tolerance in the upcoming school year.

About a dozen teachers at the school sported “Black Lives Matter” T-shirts and welcoming smiles among the predominantly minority student body that buzzed about the cafeteria on Monday morning, the first day of the 2017-18 school year.

“This school is all about community, in that we are diverse and we’re one,” said Lisa-Beth Watkins, a physical education teacher.

She and other members of The City’s teachers union, United Educators of San Francisco, decided on the show of support just days earlier and in light of current events such as the attack on anti-racist protesters in Charlottesville, Va., according to Watkins.