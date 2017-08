(Breitbart) New polling data on next week’s U.S. Senate special election Republican primary in Alabama shows former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore pulling ahead in a three-way battle between Moore, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) and Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL).

Strange was appointed to the seat earlier this year by then-Gov. Robert Bentley to fill the seat vacated by Jeff Sessions.

The survey of likely 2017 special election primary voters released on Friday shows Moore with 35.07 percent, followed by Strange at 23.07 and Brooks in third with 19.68 percent.