The number of abortions in the United States has been declining for years, and with Donald Trump now in the White House, it’s more likely the abortionists will no longer be able to rely on taxpayer funding.

So a new revenue stream is being developed for the chief terminator of pregnancies: the profit from sex toys.

The Washington Times reported Vibrant is a Denver-based adult toy shop that was set up with the “sole mission” of raising money for abortionists.

The retailer sells a variety of products, ranging up to hundreds of dollars in price, and 100 percent of its proceeds go to the local Planned Parenthood chapter, the report said.

Critics of abortion told the Times it was just one more reason to cut taxpayer funding entirely.

“Planned Parenthood from the beginning has been the recipient of private charitable donations and foundation donations,” Jay Richards, executive editor of news website The Stream, told the Times.

“If you look at all of the corporate donations they have, it’s staggering. Even other nonprofits, like the Susan G. Komen foundation, which deals with breast cancer, give Planned Parenthood funding. And now, apparently, we have sex toy shops.”

Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains advertises the toys on its social media accounts, and spokeswoman Vicki Coward said such additional funding streams are “critical” for the organization.

The abortion business long has been supportive of sex toys, since an abstinent population results in a very low need for abortionists.

NPR reported earlier this year that the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute claimed the demand was down to 14.6 abortions per 1,000 women as of 2014, the latest figures that it obtained.

That figure was down from an estimated 29.3 abortions per 1,000 women in 1980 and 1981.

The pro-abortion side of the argument claimed at the time it was because contraceptives were working so well, but pro-lifers suggested it was because of new state restrictions on abortion.

“These have been game-changers, and we see the abortion rate dropping in response,” Kristi Hamrick of Americans United for Life said at the time.

The use of sex toys aligns with Planned Parenthood goals because it encourages people to be active sexually, increasing the demand for abortion.

WND reported two years ago the Gaia Democratic School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, took teens and pre-teens to an adult novelty store for sex education.

Parents were unhappy.

“It’s just a major breach of trust,” said parent Lynn Floyd, whose 11- and 13-year-old daughters were among the students taken to the Smitten Kitten.

The leader of the small Minneapolis school took about a dozen middle- and high-school-aged students on the “field trip” to the sex shop in which pornographic magazine covers and products were in full view of the children.

In 2012, WND reported American Life League, one of the nation’s largest grassroots pro-life organizations, said Planned Parenthood really isn’t in the health business these days, it’s in the sex business.

The organization said the abortion industry giant’s “business model” essentially “is aimed at making money from people who are engaged in sexual activity.” Celebrities such as Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., repeatedly have stumped for more federal tax money for Planned Parenthood.

ALL produced a video that documents Planned Parenthood’s promotion of sex toys, sex contests, sex balloons, sex cupcakes, sex fruit rollups and sex costumes.

Paul Rondeau, executive director of American Life League, told WND the “Hooking Kids on Sex” report shows how Planned Parenthood uses tax money to push disturbing sexual behavior on kids, “because it drives future business for them.”

“Those [young girls] are the women who will have abortions,” the organization explained.

WND reported in 2015 that money is a large part of the abortion industry’s focus.

That was the year a series of videos exposed Planned Parenthood’s trade in the body parts of unborn infants.

The videos revealed one Planned Parenthood exec who sought an increase in profits because, “I want a Lamborghini.”

Others discuss what they would be paid for the brains, muscle tissue and other parts of the aborted babies.

“As a journalist, I’ve been covering this issue closely for 30 years,” said Whistleblower Editor David Kupelian at the time. “I have interviewed Planned Parenthood officials, viewed the most explicit abortion photos and videos, and heard and investigated the most horrifying stories imaginable. I’ve seen it all.

“But the recent Planned Parenthood undercover videos are unique in revealing, for all to see, the soulless disconnect between these utterly desensitized abortion personnel and the terrible evil they are perpetrating – scenes that evoke, more than anything else, the desensitized death-camp operatives in Nazi Germany. To say Planned Parenthood should not receive tax funding is more than obvious; it’s akin to saying hardcore pornographers and child molesters shouldn’t be rewarded with taxpayers’ hard-earned money.”

Only a few weeks ago, WND reported a Planned Parenthood official was caught in an undercover video stating compliance with the federal Partial-Birth Abortion ban – before a procedure is done – is a valid way of complying with the federal law.

“So some people train to just document that like, you know to comply with the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban, you basically have to say, ‘I intend to utilize dismemberment techniques for this procedure,'” said Suzie Prabhakaran of Planned Parenthood’s Florida business chain.

“So every time you do a procedure, that’s how you document. So, like, there’s like a checkbox, so it would be before the procedure, you do your evaluation, you write, ‘I intend to utilize dismemberment techniques for this procedure.'”

She explains her own procedures for compliance: “I’m not doing digoxin, and we’re just going to document and there’s never been a problem.”

The vice president of medical affairs for Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida, she graphically discussed Planned Parenthood’s late-term “dismemberment” and partial-birth abortion protocols in the context of fetal body part harvesting, which was the focus on the undercover video investigation.

The new video came from the Center for Medical Progress just as the U.S. Senate was debating provisions to terminate about $500 million in annual taxpayer subsidies to Planned Parenthood.

CMP explains that the video was at a Planned Parenthood conference evening reception when its investigators posed as buyers from a biotech company. The discussion was about them partnering with Prabhakaran’s Planned Parenthood affiliate to harvest fetal organs and tissues from unborn babies that are killed there.

Prabhakaran discussed how the abortion industry allows abortionists to certify compliance with the federal Partial-Birth Abortion Ban, which prohibits abortions in which a fetus is extracted alive up to certain anatomical landmarks (18 U.S.C. 1531).

They can kill the unborn baby with digoxin, she explains, or simply “document” their “intent.”

See the video:

CMP project lead David Daleiden said: “Planned Parenthood medical directors and abortion doctors feign compliance with the federal partial-birth abortion law on paper, knowing full well that ‘what ultimately happens doesn’t matter’ so long as no one is scrutinizing what they actually do to women and children in the operating room. And the fact that Planned Parenthood has a ‘dismemberment’ ‘checkbox’ on their abortion forms should tell the public and policymakers everything they need to know about this barbaric abortion business. The Department of Justice should open an immediate investigation into Planned Parenthood’s late-term abortion practices, and the U.S. Congress must stop forcing taxpayers to subsidize Planned Parenthood’s brutal abortion empire.”

The CMP videos have caused considerable furor, with some states withdrawing their own funding for the abortionists.

There also have been several congressional investigations that have been referred to the U.S. Department of Justice for investigation.

The abortion industry also has fought back, claiming that the videos all are deceptively edited.

Officials who back also have sided with the businesses, filing charges against Daleiden and another worker for allegedly violating the privacy of individuals they recorded in California, even though the conversations all were in public locations.

One CMP video showed an official admitting Planned Parenthood sells fully intact aborted babies.

Another has Deborah Nucatola of Planned Parenthood commented on crushing babies.

“We’ve been very good at getting heart, lung, liver, because we know that, so I’m not gonna crush that part, I’m gonna basically crush below, I’m gonna crush above, and I’m gonna see if I can get it all intact,” she said.

In the second video, Planned Parenthood’s Mary Gatter discussed how her compensation for organs could rise when she said, “I want a Lamborghini.”

The fifth video released shows Melissa Farrell of Planned Parenthood’s Houston clinic discussing “intact fetal cadavers”:

The seventh video has the testimony of a Planned Parenthood worker who tapped an aborted infant’s heart and saw it start beating.

