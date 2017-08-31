Prominent Iran-linked imam held on child-porn suspicions

(Islamist Watch) On July 6, heavily-armed FBI agents reportedly raided the home of Shia cleric Mujahid Abdul-Karim at his home in Watts, South Los Angeles. According to a press release issued by Abdul-Karim’s mosque, dozens of federal agents stormed the imam’s residence at dawn, throwing flash grenades that shattered the house windows, and handcuffed Abdul-Karim and his family. Abdul-Karim has reportedly not been charged and he was released shortly after his detainment, although his computer was confiscated.

The account of this dramatic arrest has been provided by the supporters of Abdul Karim. The incident was also covered by media outlets based in Iran known to have strong ties with the regime and the Revolutionary Guards, such as the Tasnim News Agency. Abdul-Karim’s supporters have been quick to claim anti-Muslim bigotry and racism are the reasons behind the court-authorized search.

However, Islamist Watch has obtained a copy of the search warrant.