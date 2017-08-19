Prominent Islam critic files complaint over poisoning

Prominent Islam expert Robert Spencer has filed an ethics complaint against a doctor in Iceland who treated him for poisoning after a speech in the island nation.

Authorities also are considering whether or not to issue an indictment in the case.

Spencer, noting physician Hjalti Már Björnsson writes for a “hard-left” Icelandic publication, suspects Björnsson’s “curious downplaying of my poisoning” was politically motivated.

As WND reported, a medical report in May confirmed Spencer’s claim that he was drugged by an Icelander in a Reykjavik restaurant after giving a speech on Islam and the future of European culture.

Spencer, the director of Jihad Watch, believes someone who recognized him at the restaurant where he dined after the speech approached him, declaring himself to be a fan, and slipped drugs in his drink. Shortly after the encounter, another Icelander came up to him and shook his hand and said, “F— you,” prompting Spencer to leave the restaurant.

But Spencer said that about 15 minutes later, when he got back to his hotel room, he began to feel numbness in his face, hands and feet, and was trembling and vomiting. His heart was racing dangerously, and he ended up staying in the hospital’s emergency department overnight.

Spencer filed the charges against Hjalti Már Björnsson, an emergency doctor at Landspítalinn in Reykjavik, with the Ethical Committee of the Medical Association of Iceland and the director of health.

The local news service DV reported the criminal investigation of Spencer’s case has been transferred to the police’s prosecution division, which will decide whether or not to issue an indictment.

In his ethics complaint, Spencer says he believes the physician did not provide him with correct information when he sought medical treatment and suspects political motivations explain the doctors conduct.

“[The doctor] told me only that I had Ritalin in my bloodstream, and seemed skeptical when I told him that I never took Ritalin,” Spencer wrote to the ethics committee, according to DV.

The doctor stated in his one-page report, dated May 12, that Spencer tested “positive for amphetamine and MDMA.” MDMA, commonly known as “ecstasy,” typically causes an increase in heart rate.

In his complaint, Spencer said the doctor told him “he thought the medical lab tests were mistaken – without explaining to me what the test had revealed – and told me that I had simply had a panic attack.”

In May, Spencer explained why the diagnosis was unlikely.

“I’ve never had a panic attack in my life, even after jihadis attacked our event in Garland,” he said. “Also, why would I have a panic attack after a successful event?”

Spencer was referring to the free-speech event he co-hosted in Garland, Texas, in May 2015 that was attacked by jihadists allied with ISIS. WND reported from the scene.

“I can only surmise that the doctor knew who I was and didn’t want me to use the incident to make the Icelandic left look bad,” Spencer told WND.

“When he spoke to me, he mentioned only Ritalin, and seemed skeptical when I told him I had never taken Ritalin.”

Spencer said the doctor didn’t mention MDMA to him, although it ended up in the report.

“He also went on about stress, urging me to stop doing what I do, without any evidence that I have ever found it particularly stressful,” Spencer continued. “His intent seemed to be to get me to believe that I had not been drugged and should stop speaking out against jihad terror and Shariah oppression.”

Spencer also noted the doctor admitted Spencer was drugged but said it was not a “serious poisoning.”

“How much poison must one be given for the poisoning to be ‘serious’?” Spencer asked. “I had most of the symptoms of MDMA overdose. That’s serious enough for me.”

Along with directing Jihad Watch, a program of the David Horowitz Freedom Center, Spencer is author of the New York Times bestsellers “The Politically Incorrect Guide to Islam (and the Crusades)” and “The Truth About Muhammad.” His latest book is “The Complete Infidel’s Guide to Iran.”

‘Firestorm of abuse’

Spencer said in May his visit had “triggered a firestorm of abuse in the Icelandic press, all based on American leftist talking points.”

The Icelandic press noted he was banned by the United Kingdom from entry in 2013, but didn’t mention it was for saying that Islam has doctrines of violence. He also was condemned for supporting Israel and falsely accused of inciting the Norwegian mass murderer Anders Breivik to kill.

Spencer said it’s clear that “jihad and Islamization are not subjects that Icelandic politicians and media opinion-makers want Icelanders to discuss.”

The lesson learned from his trip to Iceland, he said, is “media demonization of those who dissent from the leftist line is direct incitement to violence.”

“By portraying me and others who raise legitimate questions about jihad terror and Shariah oppression as racist, bigoted Islamophobes, without allowing us a fair hearing, the media in Iceland and elsewhere in the West is actively endangering those who dare to dissent.”

Spencer has led seminars on Islam and jihad for the FBI, the United States Central Command, United States Army Command and General Staff College, the U.S. Army’s Asymmetric Warfare Group, the Joint Terrorism Task Force, the Justice Department’s Anti-Terrorism Advisory Council and the U.S. intelligence community.

