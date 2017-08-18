Race: The left's path back to White House

By Steve Baldwin

I have spent 40 years in politics; I was the minority whip for the Republicans in the California State Legislature and have headed up major national conservative organizations based in Washington, D.C. I have spent over 15 years living in Virginia, and I know the people there, including those active in preserving and maintaining Civil War history. I’ve never met one who was a “racist” or “white supremacist.” I have contacts in the intelligence community and in politics that I continue to rely on when I write articles for a number of conservative publications. I consider myself an expert on the left and co-authored a book titled “The Revolution Lobby.”

It is shameful that the media are distorting what happened in Charlottesville, and I urge reporters to see through the propaganda coming out of the national media and to do their own research. Here’s is what I know about Charlottesville:

My sources tell me the left is looking for an issue to win back the White House in 2020 and they’ve settled on the “race” issue. The Charlottesville event was simply the kick-off event for a series of protests that will go on for a few years. This was not a random event, but the beginning of a series of events designed to make race a campaign issue. I have learned that leftist pollsters have informed the left’s leadership that the only issue that will increase the African-American vote is the race issue, no matter how phony it may be. The idea is to scare blacks into thinking that the KKK is returning – with the help of Republicans – and therefore every African-American needs to vote, starting with the coming mid-term elections. Bear in mind that had black voters turned out in the last election just a few percent points higher, Hillary would have won.

George Soros is funding the "resistance" to the tune of millions of dollars, and the left will use Charlottesville and coming protests to create a series of TV/radio/social media ads to re-energize their movement and retake control of the White House and Congress so as to return America back onto the path to socialism it was on under Obama. Charlottesville was not primarily about a statute, or violence, or white supremacy; those were all tools to simply set the stage for the next campaign narrative: the return of white supremacy. For more about how Soros is funding the Antifa movement, see this piece in the Daily Caller and this one in American Thinker.

Actual eyewitnesses are reporting that that extreme left carried out much of the violence, and numerous Internet videos show just that. This is why Trump blamed “both sides,” and he was correct to do so. The main leftist groups present were Black Lives Matter, Workers World Party and Antifa. All support violence and all engaged in violence at the event. Half of the arrests were of leftists, and websites and blogs of the violent left clearly demonstrate their involvement. Trump was absolutely correct in saying “both sides.” The hardcore communist Workers World Party website even boasts of “throwing back … projectiles.” The WWP was investigated by Congress for its violence and subversion in 1974.

However, the lead leftist group at Charlottesville was Antifa, and its history of violence is well documented. Powerblog documented Antifa’s violence in Charlottesville . Even a New York Times reporter wrote about Antifa’s violence: “I saw club-wielding ‘Antifa’ beating white nationalists being led out of the park.” Antifa stands for “anti-fascist” and was created by the German Communist party in the 1920s. They actually collaborated with the USSR in turning East Germany into a Communist nightmare post-World War II. They are hardcore Stalinists with a history of violence. The idea they were in Charlottesville for any other reason other than initiating violence is laughable. Here’s more on its history.

By attacking Trump’s statements that “both sides” were involved with violence, the media – and some commentators on the right – are playing right into the hands of the left. This is exactly what the left wants Republican/conservative pundits to do and is a classic Saul Alinsky tactic: “Use emotion to peel away allies of your target.” Such misguided attacks on Trump help “vindicate” the left’s assertion that Trump is responsible for this event. That is exactly what the left wanted.

The idea of Trump being responsible for this event is just ridiculous. There were dozens of violent Black Lives Matter rallies during the Obama years, and not once did the media blame Obama – despite his many links to BLM and absolutely zero links between Trump and white supremacists. Indeed, Obama even invited BLM leaders to the White House without so much a peep from the media. Trump has no links to Nazis or white supremacists and has never invited anyone with such a background to the White House.

As one can see from the news today, there are actions all over the country to tear down memorials, deface statutes and so on. Many of these actions involved petitions directed to various local political bodies urging them to remove the statute/memorial in question. But the date of some of this petition activity predates Charlottesville, which means that all of this activity, including Charlottesville, was pre-planned in an organized fashion to maximize media attention. This is evidence of a well-funded effort that so far, no one in the media is asking questions about.

The original reason for the Charlottesville event was to protest the removal of a statute of Robert E. Lee. Censoring our history does not do anyone any good. A nation learns valuable lessons from its history. Gen. Lee was respected by both the North and South and after the Civil War; he played a key role in bringing America back together. I know people who are involved with groups that work to preserve and maintain civil war memorials, and none of them is a racist, Nazi or white supremacist. I would say as many as third of the protesters were people in this category. They had no idea violent protesters would show up. If you watch the numerous videos, it’s the same people engaging in violence over and over. My sources from Virginia tell me there were probably no more than 50 people in both camps who engaged in violent behavior. The media had made it sound like everyone present was involved with violence, but that wasn’t the case.

Now that the left has equated support for Civil War monuments to racism and has initiated a long effort to tear down monuments, memorials and statutes all over the country – now ongoing – what's next? The next target will be our Founding Fathers, since nearly all of the signers of the Constitution had slaves. They will agitate for the removal of George Washington memorials, lobbying schools named after Washington, Jefferson, etc., to change their names, and even destroying Mount Rushmore, since all the men featured on that rock were evil racists. They have already attacked the Jefferson and Washington memorials in D.C., and some have suggested that we change the name of Washington, D.C., to some other name, like Obama, D.C. Even Fox News has failed to stand up for the idea that we should not censor our history. Each day will bring more news of the left's effort to erase part of America's history.

Everyone needs to understand that the real target is the Constitution itself. If the left can successfully demonize the authors of the Constitution, then they will discredit the Constitution itself and will move onto attacking various constitutional principles such as freedom of speech. That’s the ultimate goal: Discredit the Constitution and attack the values its stands for. This is all about undermining America’s constitutional heritage.

Amidst all this controversy, we should not lose sight of the history involved. We need to all bear in mind that, historically, the KKK was the military wing of the Democratic Party, and the Democratic Party was actually formed to perpetuate slavery and the Republican Party to oppose slavery. The Democrats did everything possible to block passage of civil rights laws, supported Jim Crow laws throughout the South and until just a decade ago, followed the leadership of Democrat U.S. Sen. Robert Byrd, a KKK recruiter in his younger days. Moreover, NAZI stands for National Socialist German Workers Party, and the Nazi domestic issues platform looks very similar to the Democratic platform today.

In doing research on the white supremacist groups present at Charlottesville, one finds there is evidence that some of the extremists present may be phony extremists, attempting to “play” the media. I say that because if you look closely at photographs of the Nazi and Confederate flags in Charlottesville, they have creases in them as if they were just purchased. Would not a real white supremacist or Neo Nazis already have such a flag? Moreover, one white supremacist “organizer” of the event, Jason Kessler, was an Obama supporter and organizer of the “Occupy Movement” just two years ago. That’s very suspicious. David Horowitz’s Frontpage Magazine broke the story on Kessler.

What’s bizarre is how a number of corporate leaders resigned from Trump’s business advisory committee because he blamed the violence on both sides, but none of them made a peep when Black Lives Matter caused millions of dollars of damage during the Obama era with a number of police deaths being attributed to the chaos they caused. Not only did Obama NOT condemn BLM, he invited its leaders to the White House. But the corporate world remained silent, evidence that even smart business leaders are susceptible to media manipulation and propaganda.

In conclusion, it appears the left was using Charlottesville to create a phony narrative, knowing its media allies will follow their lead in smearing Trump and conservatives. This is all about the Democrats trying to create a campaign theme to defeat Trump in 2020 and take control of the Senate in next year’s mid-term elections. The left has to rely on a phony narrative such as the return of the KKK since they don’t really have any legit issues to campaign on. Issues such as advocating bigger government to take over more activity, or higher taxes, or gun control, really don’t reverberate with the voters, but the “KKK is coming back, thanks to Trump and the Republicans” is a hit with black voters, especially if naïve Republicans give this phony message credibility by attacking Trump.

Here’s a great quote summarizing Charlottesville: “Black people who were never slaves are fighting white people who were never real Nazis over a Confederate statue erected by Democrats, because Democrats can’t stand their own history anymore, and somehow its Trump’s fault?”

Steve Baldwin is a former member of the California Legislature and former executive director of the Council for National Policy. He is the author of “From Crayons to Condoms,” published by WND Books.