(USA TODAY) SAN FRANCISCO — British computer security researcher Marcus Hutchins, who stopped the WannaCry ransomware attack in May, has been arrested in Las Vegas after attending a hacker conference.

Hutchins, 23, was being held for distributing banking malware known as Kronos between July 2014 and July 2015.

According to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Wisconsin, Hutchins advertised the malware on internet forums and sold it together with at least one other individual. He also offered services to help Kronos hide from antivirus software.