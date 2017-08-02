Residents angry over sex-crazed hotel guests

(NEW YORK POST) — Who said the New York peep show is dead?

Grannies and other residents of a Lower East Side public-housing building say they’ve been getting an X-rated eyeful since Ian Schrager’s fancy Public hotel opened next door in June — because its guests keep having sex in view of their homes.

“Guys are together, girls and girls are together. They don’t even pull the shades down,” fumed Leonor Fernandez, 68, who said her grandkids visit her at her 10 Stanton St. apartment several times a week.

The randy guests don’t just get down in beds with the blinds open, either — they’re doing it right up against the windows, residents said.