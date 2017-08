(FOX46CHARLOTTE) — A Charlotte restaurant was caught preparing food on the ground behind the building to be served inside after FOX 46 Charlotte received a viewer-recorded video.

Tokyo Grill & Buffet (8215 University City Blvd, Charlotte NC 28213) had two employees, caught on camera, peeling onions that were exposed to the asphalt next to garbage cans, dumpsters and filth.

“It’s kind of unfortunate if you’re buying food from there,” one restaurant-goer said.