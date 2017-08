(WASHINGTON TIMES) The capital of the Confederacy is bracing for the next fight over Civil War monuments and bronzes of southern generals, with a confederate heritage organization seeking to rally next month at the city’s Robert E. Lee statue.

Just a month after Saturday’s deadly clash over Civil War statues in Charlottesville, Va., just 70 miles from Richmond, the group “Americans for Richmond Monument Preservation” has applied for a rally permit for Sept. 16, according to reports.