S.F. 'Patriot Prayer" rally cancelled

(USA Today) In an interview broadcast live on Facebook, organizers of an aborted “Patriot Prayer” rally originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon here blamed the left for the violence in Charlottesville and elsewhere.

“What you’re seeing here is a perfect example of the systemic oppression people of right wing thought and ideology have faced within these liberal enclaves,” said Kyle Chapman.

Chapman had been jailed in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, Calif. after he was accused of taking part in violent brawls during pro-Trump and alt-right rallies in Berkeley in May. He was released on bail of $135,000 Friday night, he said during the interview.