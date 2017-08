(Daily Caller) Women’s March organizer Linda Sarsour joined fellow supporters of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick at a rally on Wednesday, vowing that law enforcement activists and “right wing Zionists” will not keep them quiet.

“We will not be silenced by blue lives matter—by white supremacists—by neo Nazis—by right wing Zionists. Expect us anytime there is a fight for justice or a fight against injustice,” Sarsour said in her remarks to the crowd, who stood in front of the Park Avenue building that houses the offices of the National Football League.