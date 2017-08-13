Scaramucci becomes new media darling

WASHINGTON – Anthony Scaramucci, the shortest-serving White House communications director in U.S. history, is doing the rounds on the anti-Trump media and dishing what they want to hear.

On Sunday, he appeared on ABC’s “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos, beating up the president for not attacking the white supremacists in the Charlottesville horror and linking his senior strategist Steve Bannon with white nationalism.

Scaramucci was asked if he believes Bannon is a white supremacist or white nationalist. Scaramucci said that he didn’t know and hasn’t directly asked Bannon about his views.

“I’ve never sat down with Steve Bannon and said, ‘Hey are you a white nationalist or a white supremacist?’ But I think the toleration of it by Steve Bannon is inexcusable,” Scaramucci said.

Scaramucci was fired after giving a recorded interview with the New Yorker in which he attacked both Bannon and former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus using vulgar and obscene language.

Scaramucci also said the president “knows what he’s going to do with Steve Bannon.” He also attacked Breitbart.com, the website for which Bannon served as chief executive officer before taking over leadership of the Trump campaign for the last three months before Election Day.

“Let’s leave it up to the president,” he said. “It’s his decision, but at the end of the day, the president has a very good idea of who the leakers are inside the White House. The president has a very good idea of the people who are undermining his agenda that are serving their own interests.”

There’s “this sort of ‘Bannon-bart’ influence” in the White House that “is a snag on the president,” he said.

“If the president really wants to execute the legislative agenda that I think is so promising for the American people, the lower middle-class people and the middle-class people, then he has to move away from that ‘Bannon-bart’ nonsense,” he said. “That whole thing is nonsensical. It’s not serving the president’s interests. He’s got to move more into the mainstream. He’s got to be more into where the moderates are and the independents … that love the president, so if he does that he’ll have a very successful legislative agenda,” he said.