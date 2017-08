(Atlanta Journal-Constitution) The school bus driver accused of driving under the influence with students onboard had a large bottle of tequila, small bottles of vodka and prescription pills in her purse, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Carole Ann Etheridge was arrested Monday and charged with one count of DUI and 16 counts of endangering a child, according to the sheriff’s office. She was fired the same day, the Walton school system said.

There were 31 students on the bus, but 16 were under the age of 14, Walton schools spokeswoman Callen Moore said.