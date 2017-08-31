Scientist: Volcanoes, ozone missing from climate-change debate

(The Hill) All major analyses of annual average temperatures in the northern hemisphere observe that temperatures were relatively constant from 1945 to 1969, rose one degree Fahrenheit from 1969 to 1998, remained nearly constant from 1998 through 2013 and rose 0.6 degrees from 2013 through 2016, six times faster than from 1969 to 1998.

Are humans to blame? What can we do about it? What should we do about it?

Most scientists are convinced that greenhouse gases are the culprit, yet they have never shown by experiment that greenhouse gases absorbing infrared radiation from Earth can actually cause such warming. This is odd.

As Steven Chu, Nobel laureate and former Secretary of Energy, put it, “the final arbitrator of any point of view are experiments that seek the unbiased truth.”