(DAILY NEWS) Buyers beware!

Ready for Monday’s solar eclipse? You may want to double check the legitimacy of those glasses you bought before you head outside to catch a glimpse of the rare event, an American Astronomical Society spokesperson told the New York Times.

“The market has been overrun with counterfeits and fakes, and many of them were being sold on Amazon,” Richard Fienberg said. “It’s become a complete freaking mess.”