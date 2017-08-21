See complete coverage of today's solar eclipse

(THE VERGE) Eclipse day is finally here. Science experiments will happen, animals will freak out, and you won’t get a good picture without the right filter. But before all that, how do we actually watch this thing on the internet?

First things first: find out what time the eclipse is for you. Input your zip code and it’ll tell you the time to go outside, and also how far you’ll need to travel to be in the “path of totality,” or the direct path of the Moon’s shadow. (Though it might be a little late for last-minute travel plans.)

Most of us will only be able to see the eclipse with our own eyes (if you use the right glasses, and you absolutely should) for a couple minutes, but it’s also possible to follow along via live stream starting at 12PM ET. Here are the ones to watch.