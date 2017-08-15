See which 1 nation put Soviet Union in class as 'global power'

Guess which single nation, during the years 1941-1945, sent the Soviet Union $146 billion (in current dollars) worth of equipment, queries a new report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

Making up a superpower’s shopping list of 3,770 bombers, 11,594 fighter planes, 5,980 anti-aircraft guns, 2,000 railway engines, 51,000 army Jeeps, 361,000 trucks, 56,445 field telephones, 600,000 kilometers of telephone wire, 22 million artillery shells, 15 million pairs of army boots. Almost a billion rifle cartridges.

And which nation provided technology through the decades that built up the regime’s military-industrial complex? Which nation bailed out millions of people and saved their lives when famine hit? Which nation came through with $16 billion in aid when the empire collapse and individual republics emerged?

The United States. The United States. The United States. And the United States, says a commentator.

That all makes for an interesting love-hate relationship in Russia toward the United States, as described in a recent post from Liliya Shevtsova, who formerly headed the Carnegie Foundation Moscow Center, was a cofounder of the Davos World Economic Forum Global Council on Russia’s Future, and is a prolific writer on Russian politics.

“Imagine that the United States of America suddenly disappeared – flew to the moon or something. What would we do in Russia? What would we talk about – who would we denigrate or secretly admire? What would the TV prattle about? And whom would Putin talk to, if the American president was unavailable? Russian foreign policy would disappear completely, since it is based on the conviction that the world held together is our enmity-cooperation with the U.S.,” she wrote, according to a translation of her comments by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

“However hard we try to banish this unpleasant thought, America has become our systemic ‘adhesive.’ After all the unifying ideas have been exhausted, America as a ‘threat’ helps mobilize all the people around the rulers and makes them forget about their needs. No other nation can replace the Americans in the role of ‘the enemy’. It is humiliating for a great power to see Ukrainians, Poles or other neighbors in this role. The Chinese are unsuitable as well, since they may take this role seriously, with all that it entails. Germans? That’s dangerous, too: who will we be selling our gas to later? While the U.S. is the perfect enemy who will hardly act rashly. The case of Obama who did everything possible to avoid angering Putin, confirms that Americans are level-headed, sensible people.”

