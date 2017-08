(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., suggested Tuesday Sen. John McCain’s brain tumor, coupled with the timing of the healthcare vote in the Senate, may have played a role in McCain’s vote against the bill to repeal provisions of Obamacare.

“I’m not going to speak for John McCain — he has a brain tumor right now, that vote occurred at 1:30 in the morning, some of that might have factored in,” Johnson told the radio show “Chicago’s Morning Answer.”

The radio host pressed Johnson on whether he really felt McCain’s brain tumor impacted his judgment.