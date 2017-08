(POLITICO) The Justice Department has committed to ending a controversial Obama-era program that discourages banks from doing business with a range of companies, from payday lenders to gun retailers.

The move hands a big victory to Republican lawmakers who charged that the initiative — dubbed “Operation Choke Point” — was hurting legitimate businesses.

In a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd referred to the program as “a misguided initiative.”