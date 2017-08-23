Sheriff Joe: Trump to go down as 1 of 'greatest presidents'

(FOX BUSINESS) — The controversial ex-sheriff Joe Arpaio — who may soon be the subject of a presidential pardon — reaffirmed his support of President Donald Trump, saying that he will go down in history as one of the best presidents in the country.

“I have a great deal of respect for him, pardon or no pardon,” Arpaio told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast’ on Wednesday. “As long as he’s the president, I will support him.”

On Tuesday evening, Trump teased a potential pardon at his speech in Phoenix, asking whether “Sheriff Joe” was doing his job to cheers from the crowd.