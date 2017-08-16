Shrinks flooded due to 'Trump Stress Disorder'

(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS) — So many Americans are suffering from political anxiety that doctors have coined a term for their distress — President Trump Stress Disorder.

Patients are turning up in therapists’ offices across the country reporting symptoms including insomnia, hypervigilance, and the inability to pull themselves away from the 24-hour news cycle.

Therapists report that their practices are more robust than ever. Deborah Cooper, a California-based therapist said she can hardly accommodate all of her patients. “I have people I have not seen in literally 30 years that have called me to come back in because of trauma,” she said. “I am more than full. I am overworking.”