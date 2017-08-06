Signs in sky reveal America as 'Covenant' nation, says 'Blood Moons' discover

The discoverer of the “Blood Moons” phenomenon says God is sending a message to the church – and all people need to do to see it is look skyward.

The Boston Globe recently reported the path of the upcoming total solar eclipse which will cross the United States on August 21 will overwhelmingly move over counties won by Donald Trump in the recent presidential election.

The paper was mocked on social media for suggesting heavenly events have some connection to earthly politics.

But Pastor Mark Biltz, the man who discovered the “Blood Moons” phenomenon, argues people should be cautious before resorting to snark.

He points out Genesis 1:14, which says astronomical phenomena were partially intended “for signs.” And as Biltz believes the solar eclipse itself is a sign and a warning to the United States, he suggests there may also be meaning in the solar eclipse’s path.

“I would not mock those who do or do not believe there is significance in this eclipse’s path,” the pastor told WND. “The path of totality is showing where it is the darkest and the path of judgment unless there is repentance. At the same time, though, judgment always begins with God’s people first. This is a call for the church to repent and become more like Abraham rather than Lot and to intercede. The church needs to wake up and repent if we are to save this nation and not be mocking the unrighteous. We need a different tone in America.”

Biltz urges believers to look to their own conduct and seek to renew their own communities. He previously stated a total solar eclipse represents a specific warning to a specific nation or nations depending on its path. Therefore, the path of the eclipse could be a sign not just to the United States in general, but for mostly conservative residents of these areas in particular to spearhead a movement of repentance.

President Donald Trump, Biltz suggested, also has a role to play in this movement. And the pastor identified possible precursors in Scripture for Trump’s position.

“As the king of Nineveh led that nation to repentance, may our president do the same,” prayed Biltz. “Many are unaware that there was a total solar eclipse over Nineveh a month before Jonah showed up on the first of the month of Elul, known as the month of repentance before the fall High Holy days. Here we have a total solar eclipse at the first of Elul, the same time frame beginning the month of repentance. It is also the same day Moses ascended the mountain trying to make atonement for his nation.”

The timing of such events, suggested Biltz, is of deep significance, especially when viewed from the Jewish, or biblical, calendar. In his new book “God’s Day Timer,” Biltz suggests adopting the biblical calendar would provide deep insight for Christians seeking to understand the signs of the times.

“If the church would get on God’s calendar and understand ‘God’s Day-Timer’ they would see the prophetic significance of this time,” he claimed.

Of course, the upcoming solar eclipse isn’t the only heavenly marvel garnering attention. A double rainbow appeared above the White House on Thursday night, leading to leftists and conservatives arguing about what it all means. Sebastian Gorka, a member of the national security advisory staff, called the rainbows “beautiful signs.”

Beautiful signs. The sky over the @WhiteHouse tonight. pic.twitter.com/Hx19YesEmR — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) August 3, 2017

Biltz agreed they were signs, but suggested the rainbows aren’t about a particular president, policies or a party. Instead, they are a symbol of God’s relationship with the larger nation.

“The rainbow speaks of God’s covenant that He won’t break His word,” Biltz told WND. “I believe God is telling us we are a covenant nation, which is why we will be held accountable if we break covenant. There is hope if we pray. And we should always be praying for the president whoever it may be.”

Ultimately, Biltz argued, America is entering a troubling time because of the collapse of the Christian faith in the United States and rising political and social divisions as the culture breaks down. Biltz suggests God is giving America a chance to turn back to Him. But this requires taking the signs of the times seriously.

“Americans have become too divisive and polarized,” mourned the pastor. “The atmosphere is corrosive and as the Bible says, ‘the love of many will wax cold.’ Interestingly, the Bible says when Lot spoke to his son-in-laws he was as one who mocked. We have become a nation of mockers.”

