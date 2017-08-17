Six Flags Over Texas will not remove Confederate flag

(Houston Chronicle) Six Flags Over Texas has flown the Confederate States of America flag since the park opened in 1961, and that is not going to change despite growing pressure around the country following the violence in Charlottesville.

The “Stars and bars” was the first official flag of the confederacy. It flies alongside the American flag near the entrance to the park.

The flag features seven stars representing the original Confederate States; South Carolina (Dec. 20, 1860), Mississippi (Jan. 9, 1861), Florida (Jan. 10,1861), Alabama (Jan. 11, 1861), Georgia (Jan. 19, 1861), Louisiana (Jan. 26, 1861), and Texas (Feb. 1, 1861), Sharon Parker, manager for communications, told Chron.com.