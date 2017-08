(Green Rush Daily) Believe it or not, smoking scorpions instead of smoking weed is actually a thing. In fact, it’s becoming popular in certain areas of Pakistan. People have been smoking scorpions for a while now, and while stats remain hard to gather, it looks like there are pockets of addicted scorpion smokers throughout not just Pakistan, but South Asia in general.

Apparently, there are a few ways to get high from scorpion venom. The most rudimentary is to simply let yourself get stung. In some parts of India, vendors set up shop and sell a “sting of pleasure” for a small fee.