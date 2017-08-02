Social justice warriors: The true haters

By Joseph Kuhns

Many Americans are at a loss to understand the irrational actions and thinking of our latest crop of young left-wing radicals. They are commonly referred to as “social justice warriors” and are normally found on our college campuses. They demonize their political opponents, try to suppress the free speech of all who disagree with them, and most recently have begun violently attacking conservatives and especially Trump supporters. What motivates them? What are the sources of their thinking and philosophy? Are they connected to any movements that have come before? Are they really “anti-fascist,” as they claim? How did this phenomenon come about? I would like to offer a few observations on these questions.

These observations are going to elicit cries of “McCarthyism!” from many. That is because I believe our social justice warriors are imbued with a worldview and way of thinking that is directly derived from Marxism, the philosophical bedrock of communism.

My assertions are based upon my own background. I served as a special agent of the FBI for nearly 25 years, a period that encompassed the last 12 years or so of the Cold War. During that time I learned a great deal about the thinking of American Marxist-Leninists (i.e., communists). I also learned just how numerous these people were, even as they usually flew under the radar, unnoticed by most Americans.

To be accurate, most of our young social justice warriors are not traditional Marxists. And I would bet most have never read the works of Karl Marx. They very likely wouldn’t be able to tell you anything about “Das Kapital” or the theory of surplus labor or dialectical materialism. But their basic outlook on the world and habits of thinking are Marxist even if in a somewhat altered form. The following are some examples.

Like Marxists, they see the world as divided up into three types of people: the oppressed, oppressors and defenders of the oppressed. Everyone by commission or omission is one of these three.

The purpose of their activism is to create an entirely new society in which the key element is complete equality. For the social justice warriors, there is no greater evil than inequality. But the equality they seek is not equality of rights before the law, as the U.S. Constitution would have it. Rather it means equality of economic outcomes, especially between different groups within society. This is directly derived from Karl Marx, for whom the whole purpose of human life and history was progress toward an inevitable utopia, a “classless society,” in which everyone would be economically equal and everything would be owned in common.

But a difference from traditional Marxism is that the social justice warriors have expanded the categories and the rhetoric. Instead of the oppressed being only the “proletariat” or economic under-class, they are now more likely seen as racial minorities, women, gays and lesbians, transsexuals, immigrants. Heterosexual white males, as the quintessential oppressors, get no sympathy from them, even if they are economically impoverished. And the oppressors are now not only rich capitalists, but also white people in general, males, heterosexuals, Christians, Jews, anyone with traditional moral values or a belief system based in Western civilization. In fact, Western civilization is itself seen as the great oppressor.

And just like Marxists, our social justice warriors see the world in terms of a Manichean dichotomy of good and evil. On one side (their side) is all that is good and virtuous and on the other side is all that is evil (capitalist, racist, homophobic, transphobic, Islamaphobic, xenophobic, misogynist, etc.). One side strives toward the creation of a radically egalitarian utopia, while the other side stands in the way of it for selfish reasons. Since the highest goal is to achieve this utopia, their opponents are deemed to be sheer evil and must be fought by any and all means, even violent ones. Their opponents are not to be afforded basic rights, especially the right to freely and publicly express their views.

A natural outgrowth of this Manichean view of the world is intense hatred of their political opponents. Once they identify you as a conservative, they don’t just disagree with you, they hate you. Arguing with them can be difficult or impossible. Because when you calmly state an opinion contrary to theirs, the reaction is to go into a rage and to begin yelling at you that you are a bad person. And more and more, their reaction is violence.

To the social justice warriors, opponents are not to be debated or argued with. They are to be demonized, vilified and destroyed. And this brings to light a great irony. The mantra of the social justice warriors is that conservatives and, above all, the current administration are all purveyors of bigotry and “hate” because of the positions they take. And therefore anything conservatives or Republicans say is deemed “hate speech.” This was made clear when several years ago cable host Bill O’Reilly had on his program a representative of La Raza. She loudly demanded that O’Reilly never again have on his program anyone who supported enforcement of immigration laws. She kept repeating over and over again that any support for enforcement of immigration law constituted “hate speech.”

Of course, this is nonsense. Believing that a nation has the right to control its borders and maintain the economic and social stability of its society is not racism or hatred of foreigners or immigrants. Recognizing the danger posed by radical Islamic terrorism, naming it for what it is, and trying to protect our society from it is not hatred of Muslims. Saying that marriage is a union between a man and woman is not hatred of gays. And saying that a biological boy who thinks he’s a girl should not be permitted to use the girl’s locker room and shower room in a high school is not hatred of transsexuals.

The hatred that is on display today comes overwhelmingly not from conservatives but from the social justice warriors of the political far left. It has reached the point where some even applaud an attempt to murder Republican congressmen.

While I am not aware that Marx himself emphasized hatred, those who followed him in revolution, men like Vladimir Lenin, Josef Stalin, Mao Zedong, Pol Pot, Fidel Castro and others were absolutely purveyors of hatred as a method of gaining and keeping power. This was true in all communist regimes. How else could they induce ordinary men and women to participate in the murder of tens of millions of innocent people? They had to teach them that their opponents were irredeemably evil people whom they must hate and destroy.

Like Karl Marx, the social justice warriors see all history in terms of oppression and the struggle against it. This goes especially for American history. All historical persons are to be judged by the standards of our contemporary politically correct ideas. Since the Founding Fathers, being men of the 18th century, did not have the same ideas as we do on, for example, racial equality and gender equality (at that time, who did?), they must be roundly condemned. The fact the Founding Fathers did make great and historic strides toward our modern ideas of universal freedom and equality is unimportant. They were still evil.

Following retirement from the FBI, I was a high-school history teacher for 12 years. I used to tell my students that when we make moral judgments of people who lived centuries ago we must take into account the prevailing thinking and morals of their own time, and not just ours. All of our ancestors believed various things which we would not consider acceptable today. And our descendants will no doubt condemn us for believing things that today we consider acceptable. Great ideas (liberty, equality, etc.) do not come into existence full-blown in a flash. Rather they evolved gradually and incrementally over time. Those who lived before these ideas developed cannot be blamed for not having them. But our social justice warriors do not understand this.

A central principle of Marx was atheism. For Marx, God did not exist. Atheism seems to be in vogue among our young leftist activists. In fact, like Marx, they consider religion, specifically Christianity and Judaism, to be evil. Why? Marx considered religion to be the “opiate of the masses,” which distracted the proletariat from striving toward communism. The social justice warriors hate Christianity and Judaism because they are “intolerant.” How so? Because these faiths believe that there are universal moral laws that are more important than an individual’s desires or “feelings.” And they posit that there is a divinely instituted human nature that cannot be changed by human whim. And there is Objective Truth, an idea rejected by the post-modernist mind. Human beings, in other words, are not the arbiters of all things. Such ideas are not popular among leftists.

Just as with Marxists, to the social justice warriors, rights are seen less as individual rights and more as group rights – thus the emphasis on identity politics, which asserts that whole groups, whether based on skin color or sexual orientation, are to be afforded special rights. A person “earns” such rights by being a member of the group.

This emphasis on group identity directly hearkens back to Marxism and the early practices of the Soviet Union. For example, Martin Latsis, one of the early leaders of the Checka, the original Soviet Secret Police, had this advice for his men on whom to arrest: “In your investigations don’t look for documents and pieces of evidence about what the defendant has done. … The first question you should ask him is what class he comes from, what are his roots, his education, his training, his occupation.” So you were guilty for being a member of a certain group, for your identity. Your specific actions as an individual were not what mattered. Does this not sound quite familiar today? Is this not precisely how the social justice warriors think?

One final quality draws a parallel between our social justice warriors and Marxists: In the early 1980s, I spoke to a young man who attended meetings of various communist groups. I asked him for his impression of the people in these groups. One thing he said stood out. He said that the people in these communist groups could only think in terms of labels. He explained that within these groups they had fierce ideological battles over how to interpret or apply some element of communist doctrine. And they would argue for hours over whether a certain person was a “right-wing deviationist,” a “left-wing deviationist,” or a “Trotskyite,” etc. In communist circles, the way you vanquished your enemy was to successfully attach a bad ideological label to him, which would then make him a pariah in the group. Once he was branded as an ideological enemy, he was now “beyond the pale.” You no longer needed to argue or debate with him.

This is exactly how our social justice warriors act today. Once they declare that you are a racist, Islamophobe, homophobe, sexist, etc., they see no need to debate with you any further on any issues. From then on ad hominem attacks (even violent ones) take the place of debate. And since in their view all of these adjectives apply to President Trump, why bother discussing his budget proposals or plans for health care, or his tax plan? Just attack him personally.

One of the stranger things today is that we constantly hear our leftist social justice warriors screaming that they are opposing “fascism,” personified by President Trump. They are deeply confused. They need to look up the dictionary definition of the word fascism. Here is what they will find: “Fascism: a governmental system led by a dictator having complete power, forcibly suppressing opposition and criticism, regimenting all industry, commerce, etc., and emphasizing an aggressive nationalism and often racism.”

Whatever your opinion of President Trump, and I have my own problems with him, he does not fit the definition of fascist in any way. He is not a dictator and is not seeking to become one. On the contrary, he is trying to decentralize power and lessen the degree of federal power and interference in our lives. He may fight constantly via Twitter with anyone who criticizes him, but he is not trying to forcibly silence his opposition. Rather than regimenting industry and commerce, he seeks to turn them loose to prosper and grow. In foreign policy, he is a nationalist, for sure, but not an aggressive one. He’s not trying to subjugate other countries or expand our territory. And despite all the hysterical rhetoric from the left, one is hard-pressed to prove by anything he has done since his inauguration that Trump is actually a racist.

Now let us look at our social justice warriors. One part of the definition of fascism clearly does not apply to them. They are not nationalists at all. They don’t seem to have any love for this country or any other. Patriotism is not one of their attributes. But in all other respects they fit the definition of fascism perfectly. They forcibly suppress opposition and criticism, by shouting down their opponents or even by physically assaulting them. They gravitate toward a political model (socialism) that concentrates all power in the executive and destroys freedom, all the while regimenting industry and commerce. As for racism, here it gets interesting. Racism can be defined as having disdain for people of a certain race or as treating people differently because of their race. The social justice warriors have a loathing for “whiteness” and white people. While they constantly extol the virtues of all non-white peoples, they have nothing positive to say about white people, whom they consider to be the origin of all evil in the world. They believe that all white people, by virtue of their skin tone, should feel guilty. If this is not racism, I do not know what is.

The social justice warriors will tell you that what they are doing is fighting fascism. Wrong! What they are doing IS fascism. And they have adopted a mindset not very different in many respects from totalitarian movements such as communism or Nazism.

So how did we get to the point where a large number of college students raised in a great and prosperous democracy are willing to sign on for what is essentially a totalitarian future? The answer can be found in Edmund Burke’s famous statement: “Those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.” And American young people are woefully ignorant of history.

I first realized this around 1973 when I was a graduate student, majoring in Asian Studies. I was asked to travel to a public high school in Hightstown, New Jersey, to give a talk to students about China. Talking with the students there, I was astounded at how little they knew about history – any history. I asked a teacher about this and she said that they no longer emphasized teaching historical events but instead emphasized teaching “general concepts about history.” How can students evaluate general concepts about history if they don’t know what events actually took place?

As stated earlier, after retiring from the FBI, I began a career as a history teacher. I taught for 12 years in a very good Catholic high school in Bergen County, New Jersey. I taught the history of Western civilization to 15- and 16-year-old sophomores. At least half had come to our school from the public school system. Again, I was astounded at their lack of any historical knowledge gained from their earlier education. Many could tell me nothing about the Declaration of Independence or even in what century it was signed, or the Bill of Rights. And while they all did know about Hitler and the Holocaust, not one of them had ever heard of Stalin and his murder of 20 million people.

On Fox News one can often watch reports by Jessie Watters. He takes his camera and microphone and interviews college students on current issues or history. The ignorance of basic facts of history exhibited by our college students is frightening.

How can we explain this? What I and others of my generation experienced long ago holds a key. I was an undergraduate at Georgetown University from 1963 to 1967. It was the time of the Vietnam War, the anti-war protest movement, the civil rights movement, the hippie movement. My campus, like most others, had its contingent of left-wing radicals, who followed radical leftist professors such as Herbert Marcuse and Noam Chomsky. Some would openly admit to being Marxists and communists. But when you listened to them they all seemed to have one thing in common. None of them aspired to be businessmen, scientists, engineers or doctors. Instead they all wanted to get Ph.D.s and become college professors. They all wanted to be in the education system. And that is where you will find so many of them now, tenured and teaching our children. Or they are in charge of city and state education departments, or in control of teacher education programs.

To the leftists who dominate in our education system, it is not desirable that young people be well-educated about history. If they are, they cannot easily be manipulated.

Few things are more dangerous than people who are filled with the energy and idealism of youth and at the same time are grossly ignorant. It is so easy to fill their heads with falsehood. So Bernie Sanders can stand before cheering crowds of young people and extol the virtues of socialist policies. Why not? The audience doesn’t have the historical knowledge to know where these ideas have led in the past or the disasters they have caused. And so they are willing and even anxious to follow the modern Pied Pipers over the cliff.

Joseph C. Kuhns is a retired Special Agent of the FBI, who later became a high-school history teacher.