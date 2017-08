(TIME) A total solar eclipse will stop millions of Americans in their tracks on Monday when it crosses the country from coast to coast, shrouding states in sudden darkness.

The rare celestial spectacle on Aug. 21 has a trajectory exclusive to the U.S. for the first time since the nation’s birth in 1776. It’s also the first total eclipse of the sun that will be visible from the contiguous U.S. since 1979.

As the once-in-a-lifetime event draws near, here are four things to know about the total solar eclipse: