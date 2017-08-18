Soros' stage production

Nazi, BLM or “antifa,” those that bring clubs and riot gear to a “demonstration” are equally culpable for the results.

If the Nazis or whatever they were had been ignored as in the past, we all would have been happy.

I think it was all staged – left and so-called right.

I think the producer of the stage production was George Soros.

I think that the “divisions” Pat Buchanan speak of are made by his funding and orchestration. He should be charged with conspiracy, stripped of his citizenship and fed to the Eastern bloc countries where he is wanted.

How did Soros escape prosecution from the likes of Wiesenthal, et al. for his admitted and gleeful collaboration with the Nazi elements in Hungary during World War II?

K.G.D.