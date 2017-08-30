S&P 500 notches 4-day win streak, Apple hits record

(CNBC) — U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as the technology sector climbed higher.

The S&P 500 gained 0.46 percent to close at 2,457.59, with information technology leading eight sectors higher. The S&P also posted a four-day winning streak, its longest since late May.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 1.05 percent to 6,368.31, leading other major U.S. indexes, and notched a three-day winning streak. Lifting the index higher were shares of Netflix, which advanced more than 3 percent after analysts at Bernstein said that Disney pulling its content from the platform wouldn’t hinder Netflix’s stock performance.