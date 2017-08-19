Spanish terror cell 'planned to attack Barcelona's famous cathedral'

(London Daily Mail) The terrorists who killed 14 people and wounded over a hundred in Catalonia had originally planned to drive three vans packed with explosives into iconic parts of Barcelona including the Sagrada Familia cathedral, it has been reported.

Had their butane-filled gas containers not accidentally detonated the night before the atrocities on Thursday, the 12-person terror cell would have used them to maximise deaths in the tourist hotspots of the Spanish city, local media suggest.

They intended to explode one van in Las Ramblas, a second by the world-famous Sagrada Familia cathedral and the last in the port area of the city, El Espanol has claimed.

To detonate the gas, they intended to use the same TATP explosives – also known as the ‘Mother of Satan’ – that were blown up in the 7/7 bombings in London.