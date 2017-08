(BALTIMORE SUN) — Movie director and activist Spike Lee is promoting a “United We Stand” rally at NFL headquarters in New York in support of quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Lee announced the the rally, scheduled for Aug. 23 at 5 p.m., on his Twitter account.

Kaepernick, who declined to stand for the national anthem before a San Francisco 49ers preseason game last summer to protest racial inequality, has been connected to the Ravens this preseason. Ravens starting quarterback Joe Flacco has not practiced because of a back injury.