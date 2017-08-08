Statue of Liberty as Muslim sparks outrage

A portrayal of the Statue of Liberty as a Muslim woman – on display in the office of Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif. – is drawing a rebuke from former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

The image apparently first was questioned by an activist organization called We the People Rising, which asked Correa to remove it.

He refused.

Created by a high-school student for an art competition, it shows the Statue of Liberty wearing a hijab and holding a torch across the left side of her body, not the ordinary aloft position signaling a light for freedom.

“While the painting is simply a piece of art created by a local female high school student, its symbolism is clearly political. It evokes imagery similar to other works of art that have circulated since President Trump’s election, such as the popular ‘We The People’ poster of a woman wearing an American flag as a hijab,” the Washington Post said.

Now Palin has joined the conversation, tweeting “‘Statue of Liberty’ Painting Found In Congressman’s Office, Then America Spots Something Unusual.”

The group that originally raised the issue of a potential conflict between church and state also posted a video about the controversy:

Fox News reported Correa was “taking heat” over the issue.

But the congressman defended the image, telling the Orange County Register, “You take it in the context of a lady, probably a Muslim American – with all that’s going on, she’s a proud American.

“You guys have a picture out in front of your office with the Statue of Liberty wearing a hijab, which I find reprehensible and disrespectful,” one of the members told a congressional staffer. “I would like to request that you remove it.”

The Post said Mike McGetrick of We the People Rising told the congressman: “Ultimately, to attribute a specific religion to the Statue of Liberty is inaccurate, unprofessional and offensive. In addition, the painting displays the torch of the Statue of Liberty, not as the heralded beacon of light, but rather held awkwardly to one side — in a perplexing, even disturbing, manner.”

The Post said the congressman’s office checked with the House Office of General Counsel and was told there was “nothing wrong” with the “photo,” which actually is a painting that was among runners-up in an art contest for Correa’s district.

It was not among the more than 400 winners.

A staff member in the congressional office said the project was part of the same contest that a year ago generated another controversy.

That was when a painting from a student in the district of Rep. William Lacy, D-Mo., depicted police officers as pigs.

The painting was removed after Capitol officials determined it violated House rules. But the student, whose name was kept secret, sued, claiming the rules violate his right to free speech.

Correa told the Washington Post it would be very dangerous to police art and “what is proper, what is not.”

