Steve Bannon out at White House

WASHINGTON — It’s official: Stephen Bannon is leaving the White House.

The exit of President Trump’s top adviser has been long rumored but it became a reality Friday when the White House press secretary issued this statement:

“White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve’s last day. We are grateful for his service and wish him the best.”

It was not clear whether Bannon resigned or was fired.

A source told the New York Times the departure was Bannon’s idea and that he actually resigned on Aug. 7. The resignation was to be announced at the start of this week, but was reportedly delayed because of the raging controversy over Charlottesville.

However, CNN claimed a White House source said Bannon was fired, and was forced out after he refused to resign.

That source said Trump was going to fire Bannon two weeks ago but had second thoughts about firing him and former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus at the same time.

The source also claimed that Trump was persuaded to keep Bannon by the influential chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., and other conservatives.

But that Meadows dropped his opposition to dumping Bannon after he gave a freewheeling interview to a left-leaning reporter earlier this week that flatly contradicted some of the president’s positions, such as the viability of military option against North Korea, which his top adviser ridiculed.

Political observers considered Bannon instrumental in forming the anti-illegal immigration and anti-globalization strategies that helped elect the president.

Trump was said to chafe at that notion, because those were positions he held long before Bannon joined the 2016 election campaign.

But the president also recognized Bannon’s unique value to his success by creating the position of White House chief strategist especially for him, and making the man who had been his top campaign adviser his top presidential adviser.

Bannon, however, encountered significant opposition within the White House in his new role. He was often reported to have bitterly feuded behind the scenes with presidential advisers who did not share his policy goals.

The president’s top adviser is considered to represent the views of the GOP base voters who elected Trump, so jettisoning him has been seen as politically risky for the president.

But Bannon apparently became increasingly isolated in the White House as conservatives such as former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn were replaced by moderates such as his replacement, H.R. McMaster.

Developing story …