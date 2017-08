(CNBC) — U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said he would be willing to let the government shut down if his border wall isn’t funded.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 66 points, with Boeing and Johnson & Johnson contributing the most to the losses. Shares of Wal-Mart rose earlier in the session after the company announced a partnership with Google to offer voice shopping.

The S&P 500 fell 0.27 percent, with consumer discretionary and industrials leading decliners. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.23 percent as big tech stocks like Amazon and Facebook pulled back.