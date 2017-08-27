Strip-club owner out $55,000 for intimidation of local pastor

A strip-club owner who sued a local Louisiana pastor in protest of a campaign to advance “moral policy” in his St. Helena Parish has been penalized $55,000.

Judge Doug Hughes of the 21st Judicial District issued a final judgment in the case that strip-club owner Tyrone Butler filed against Rev. Richard Sandberg and the local Moral Alliance of St. Helena.

And it doesn’t have the pastor paying anything. Butler, however, owes $55,551.83 in attorney’s fees and costs, according to Liberty Counsel, which defended Sandberg.

“Today, Liberty Counsel puts the final nail in the coffin of this bully’s lawsuit and sends a reverberating message that pastors will not be intimidated into silence,” said Mathew Staver, chairman of Liberty Counsel.

“We want everyone to know that speaking up for moral and biblical values cannot, and will not, be silenced. Those who seek to intimidate, harass, and bully pastors and religious leaders should receive a strong message today that such efforts will not be tolerated and will come with a heavy price,” said Staver.

Read the history of the attacks on marriage and the family, from the days of Karl Marx and Margaret Sanger to those now pushing for mandatory recognition of same-sex “marriage,” in “Takedown: From Communists to Progressives, How the Left has Sabotaged Family and Marriage.”

The legal team explained Butler owned a strip club in St. Helena Parish and filed a lawsuit against Sandberg and his organization, the Moral Alliance of St. Helena.

Sandberg and others were petitioning the local legislature to adopt a proposed ordinance regulating the behavior of patrons and employees of strip clubs and other sexually oriented businesses in St. Helena Parish, Liberty Counsel reported.

Butler filed what Liberty Counsel called a harassing lawsuit against Rev. Sandberg, saying that he had defamed Butler and his business.

“However, it was Butler who was behaving in a harassing manner. Many of the pastors and religious community members speaking in support of the regulation of strip clubs were intimidated, harassed and confronted in public places by Butler. At a gas station in St. Helena, Butler approached one of the pastors, threatened to physically assault him and his family if he did not stop supporting the ordinance. The same day Rev. Sandberg was served with the complaint at his home, his dog was poisoned and died,” the report said.

The complaint against Sandberg was dismissed when the court reviewed it.

