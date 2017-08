(CNN)A tearful, profanity-laced video of Sinead O’Connor discussing her mental illness has fans worried about the singer.

O’Connor posted the video on her Facebook page on August 3, but it started to get more attention in the last few days after fans started sharing it. It has racked up nearly 900,000 views and more than 5,800 shares on Facebook as of Tuesday morning.

