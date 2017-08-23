Supermarket now sells insect burgers

(AFP) Switzerland’s first insect-based food aimed at humans will finally go on sale next week three months after a revision of the country’s food safety laws, Swiss supermarket chain Coop said on Monday.

Coop announced it would begin selling an insect burger and insect balls based on protein-rich mealworm in seven Coop branches, including in Geneva, Basel, Bern, Lausanne, Lugano and Zurich, as of August 21st, according to a statement.

Swiss food safety laws were changed in May to allow for the sale of food items containing three types of insects: crickets, grasshoppers and mealworms, which are the larval form of the mealworm beetle.