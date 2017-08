(WASHINGTON TIMES) — Ashley Graham wants millions of fans to know that her successful modeling career is attributable to “white privilege.”

The first plus-sized model to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine’s iconic swimsuit issue sat down with New York Magazine this week to discuss her career.

The conversation eventually steered away from the reboot of “America’s Next Top Model” and Instagram stardom (she has 4.7 million followers) to the subject of race.