Talibanesque vandalism

Long-abolished slavery is just the cover story du jour for lawless leftists. The ruling class is orchestrating statuary vandalism and faux outrage to thwart an Article V convention of states – inciting frenzy over antique statuary NOW so as to tar Article V LATER as “racist,” hearkening to 1860 when sovereign state legislatures en bloc challenged D.C.

A balanced-budget amendment and state governments with mechanisms to curb federal gluttony and tyranny are the worst nightmares of big-government leftists, globalists, deep-staters and career politicians, to name a few hogs at the government trough. Not to forget, the annual multi-trillion dollar Ponzi scheme run in Washington has been an all-you-can-eat buffet for the aforementioned as well as the grifters and squalid lefties who milk the victimhood racket. The latter can flip a switch and the average left-wing ignoramus and brain-dead SJW will believe an Article V convention is worse than nuclear winter.

As to the left’s Talibanesque vandalism, whenever did feral barbarians on the left, mentally ill to boot, appreciate magnificent art anyway?

S. Morris

