(TAMPA BAY TIMES) You can’t make this stuff up.

Also, there’s video.

Tim Tebow and Seth Bosch had never met until July 29 at Charlotte Sports Park, where Tebow, playing minor-league baseball for the St. Lucie Mets, was going against the Charlotte Stone Crabs. Tebow and his team will be in Tampa and Clearwater for eight games beginning Thursday night.

But back to that brief encounter on July 29, one that turned into something special, all of it captured on video by Seth’s mother, Ileanna.