'Ten Commandments Judge' Roy Moore headed for runoff for Sessions' Senate seat

The staunchly and publicly Christian former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, Judge Roy Moore, Tuesday appeared headed for a runoff with sitting Sen. Luther Strange in a race to replace Sen. Jeff Sessions, promoted to U.S. attorney general by President Donald Trump.

With about one-fifth, 21 percent, of precincts reporting, Moore, whose advocacy for the Ten Commandments and biblical marriage between one man and one woman repeatedly has enraged leftists in his state, was leading a large field of GOP candidates with 40 percent of the vote.

Strange, appointed by ex-Gov. Robert Bentley, who resigned amid scandal, to temporarily fill Session’s seat, was second with 31 percent. Rep. Mo Brooks was in third at 20 percent.

On the Democrat side, Doug Jones was cruising with nearly 65 percent of the vote, but in the heavily GOP state, the eventual Republican nominee is considered to have a huge advantage in the general election in December.

If Moore does not finish with more than 50 percent, a runoff would be held next month between the top two candidates, likely Moore and runnerup Strange, for the nomination.

In “So Help Me God,” Judge Roy Moore brilliantly argues those who ordered him to remove a monument to of the Ten Commandments from his courthouse are the ones breaking the law by ordering him to violate his oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States.

Moore had been endorsed by noted Christian leader and adviser to four presidents Dr. James Dobson, martial arts champion and action movie superstar Chuck Norris, Ambassador Alan Keyes and Duck Dynasty founder Phil Robertson.

“It is my pleasure to be among the many solid conservatives who are supporting Judge Roy Moore’s candidacy for the United States Senate,” Dobson said. “I’ve known Judge Moore for over 25 years, and I know him to be a man of proven character and integrity. I often ask God to raise up men and women of faith who will govern the nation with biblical wisdom. I believe Judge Moore to be such a man for this time.

Dobson said that as a “private individual, I am honored to endorse Roy Moore for the United States Senate, and pray that his election will be the start of a new generation of leaders who will return this nation to the constitutional principles upon which it was founded.”

Robertson said, “I have been an admirer for some time of Judge Roy Moore. He judged with a good understanding of the Constitution and the law, but he also understands natural law and who gave us our rights to begin with, Almighty God. Roy Moore will stand up for truth and what’s right, no matter who opposes him, and that is sorely needed in Washington, D.C. I fully endorse his run for the Senate and pray for he and his family.”

Keyes earlier said: “For years, Judge Roy Moore has stood fast for America’s founding principles and the Constitution framed to implement them. As the elected chief justice of the Supreme Court of Alabama, he courageously represented the God-endowed right of the people of his state to honor God, as well as their rightful power to reflect that respect in the conduct of their self-government.”

In his endorsement, Chuck Norris said of Moore: “He’s tough, tested and has a spine of steel. The Washington establishment knows they won’t be able to count on him, but Alabama voters can.”

Norris said Moore “has never backed down from standing for what is right, and that’s exactly what he’ll do in the U.S. Senate.”

“That’s why the Washington establishment is spending millions trying to defeat Judge Moore,” he said.

“Alabama needs Judge Moore there doing what he’s always done: fighting to protect our constitutional rights to life, religious liberty, and the freedom to protect ourselves and our families. And he will always put principle over politics,” Norris said in a statement released by the Moore campaign.

Moore was elected chief justice in Alabama, then removed by a federal court after he installed a Ten Commandments monument in the state judicial building. He then was re-elected to the same position but removed as the result of a politically motivated campaign by opponents of his defense for traditional marriage.

He would be assured of attention in the U.S. Senate, since he’s not known for compromising his beliefs. He contends the nation needs to return to the values of the Bible, declares Islam is dangerous, believes homosexuality should not be welcome in the military and maintains that marriage is the union of a man and a woman.

Trump recommended Strange, but significantly, it’s Alabama voters, not the power blocs in Washington, who are choosing a replacement for Sessions.

