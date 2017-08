(TIMES OF ISRAEL) — A Jewish woman and her longtime Hindu female partner have married in a traditional Hindu ceremony that British media is reporting as apparently the UK’s first interfaith lesbian wedding.

Miriam Jefferson of Texas met Kalavati Mistry from Leicester, England 20 years ago while on a training course in the US, the Daily Mail reported this week.

The two had long kept their relationship secret, with Kalvati citing her traditional background and religious family.