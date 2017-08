(NBC NEWS) HOUSTON — Harvey made landfall again early Wednesday, roaring ashore in western Louisiana near the border with Texas as residents in the region brace for as much as 6 to 10 inches of additional rain.

“Ongoing catastrophic and life-threatening flooding will continue in southeastern Texas,” the National Hurricane Center warned.

Officials also said that while the threat of heavy rains has abated in the Houston and Galveston areas, which were deluged by record rainfall, intense and potentially deadly flooding is still a threat through the end of the week.