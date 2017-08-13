'The Big Lie' exposes the real fascists – $4.95 today only!

“The Big Lie: Exposing the Nazi Roots of the American Left” is the explosive new book from multiple New York Times bestselling author Dinesh D’Souza.

What is “the big lie” of the Democratic Party? That conservatives – and President Donald Trump in particular – are fascists. Nazis, even. In a typical comment, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow says the Trump era is reminiscent of “what it was like when Hitler first became chancellor.”

But in fact, this audacious lie is a complete inversion of the truth. Yes, there is a fascist threat in America – but that threat is from the left and the Democratic Party. The Democratic left has an ideology virtually identical with fascism and routinely borrows tactics of intimidation and political terror from the Nazi Brownshirts.

The left and the media have worked to perpetuate the idea Donald Trump and the Republican Party are flirting with fascism, when in reality it’s the Democrat Party that has embraced the dark roots of Nazism. Don’t miss “The Big Lie” available now in the WND Superstore.

To cover up their insidious fascist agenda, Democrats loudly accuse President Trump and other Republicans of being Nazis – an obvious lie, considering the GOP has been fighting the Democrats over slavery, genocide, racism and fascism from the beginning.

Now, finally, Dinesh D’Souza explodes the left’s big lie. He expertly exonerates President Trump and his supporters, then uncovers the Democratic left’s long, cozy relationship with Nazism: how the racist and genocidal acts of early Democrats inspired Adolf Hitler’s campaign of death; how fascist philosophers influenced the great 20th century lions of the American left; and how today’s anti-free speech, anti-capitalist, anti-religious liberty, pro-violence Democratic Party is a frightening simulacrum of the Nazi Party.

Hitler coined the term “the big lie” to describe a lie that “the great masses of the people” will fall for precisely because of how bold and monstrous the lie is. In “The Big Lie,” D’Souza shows that the Democratic left’s orchestrated campaign to paint President Trump and conservatives as Nazis to cover up its own fascism is, in fact, the biggest lie of all.

In this explosive book, you will learn:

Why Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler admired the Democratic Party (and why the fascists and National Socialists identified with the progressive left)

How Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger inspired Nazi racial theorists

How leftist philosophers have intentionally (if covertly) promoted and justified Nazi tactics and the fascist ideal of the all-powerful centralized state

Why the anti-free-speech, anti-capitalist, anti-religious-liberty, pro-violence, pro-abortion Democratic Party is a national socialist (Nazi) party in everything but name

More than a book of arresting analysis, D’Souza shows how to begin the work of deconstructing the American left. D’Souza’s “The Big Lie,” his most compelling and shocking book yet, is required reading for everyone concerned about the American Republic.

