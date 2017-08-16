The Big List: U.S. epidemic of endangered monuments

By Liam Clancy and Chelsea Schilling

WASHINGTON – A nationwide effort is underway to remove Confederate statues and symbols from government grounds across America.

In dozens of cities across the U.S., activists are vandalizing and toppling Confederate monuments and symbols. They’re also pushing for cities, counties and states to destroy or relocate statues dating back more than a hundred years.

Talk-radio host Laura Ingraham warned that the recent violence and efforts to erase America’s history are not about racial healing.

“We do give respect to the dead. All of our war dead. We respect them. Not respect everything they stood for, but respect the fact that when the time came they stood up and fought for their views in this country,” Ingraham said on “Fox and Friends.”

“What else will be subjected to their eradication and denunciation? This is not about racial healing. This is about the control of the narrative and the destruction of historical recognition. That is terrifying. What about books? Will they start burning books too?

“We see it with the Taliban, pulling down Christian historical sites. We’ve seen this in the old Soviet Union. We see this with the Stalinists,” Ingraham continued.

What do YOU think? How will the monuments hysteria end in America? Sound off in today’s WND poll!

Daniel Horowitz, author of “Stolen Sovereignty: How to Stop Unelected Judges from Transforming America” commented in an editorial that these monuments are unrelated to “racism,” and should not be targeted, even following a possible racist terror attack.

“Until this current era of leftism, everyone was able to appreciate that a large segment of this country had fairly recent ancestors who fought bravely on both sides of the terrible war,” Horowitz writes.

“Yes, the leadership of the South clearly pushed the war in large part to promote slavery, but the average soldier in gray, like my wife’s great-great-grandfather, was as poor as can be, didn’t own any slaves, and fought bravely for his cause. It was those soldiers in gray who were honored by the monument in Durham, which was vandalized by communist and anarchist protesters.”

Paul Nehlen, Republican candidate for Congress challenging House Speaker Paul Ryan in Wisconsin’s 1st district, tweeted that these actions are “never about the monuments. It was always about shutting you up, and forcing your compliance.”

Daily Caller editor Scott Greer, author of “No Campus for White Men: The Transformation of Higher Education into Hateful Indoctrination,” believes these activists will not stop at Confederate monuments.

They’re not gonna stop at Confederate statues — Scott Greer (@ScottMGreer) August 15, 2017

Leftist activists justified these criminal acts due to the recent outbreak of violence at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, as white nationalists, neo-Nazis, and other groups battled in the street with “antifa” and counter-protesters.

The rally was held in response to the Charlottesville City Council’s plan to remove a statue of the Confederate General Robert E. Lee. James Fields, 20, who attended the pro-monument rally, killed one and injured 19 when he rammed his car into a gathering of counter-protesters, who then responded by smashing in the car’s windows with bats.

Authorities are investigating this act as a potential terrorist attack, though it is not immediately clear if the attack was premeditated.

Like the reporting you see here? Sign up for free news alerts from WND.com, America’s independent news network.

WND has compiled the following big list of the nation’s endangered Confederate monuments and symbols:

Durham, North Carolina: Main Street soldier

In Durham, North Carolina, an assembly of communist and socialist groups descended on a statue to Confederate war dead, attached ropes to the bronze figure, and tore the monument down.

Groups involved included the Workers World Party, Industrial Workers of the World, Democratic Socialists of America, and Antifa, according to the Herald Sun. The statue, called the Main Street soldier, was dedicated in 1924 and bears the inscription “In memory of the boys who wore the gray.”

Sheriff’s deputies reportedly recorded the entire event, but did nothing to stop it.

The vandals began to kick and punch the statue, which broke into pieces after it slammed into the ground. Demonstrators then marched down the street, under the protection of police, who allowed them to block traffic. Durnham County authorities hardly even denounced the action, and only gave a lukewarm statement:

“We share the sentiments of many communities around the nation that admonish hate and acts of violence as we believe civility is necessary in our every action and response,” the public information office said.

The Durham police were initially just as tepid.

“Durham Police Department (DPD) officers monitored the protests that occurred in the city tonight to ensure the protests were conducted in a safe manner and that no infractions occurred within city jurisdiction,” police said in a statement.

“The DPD is aware that a Confederate monument was toppled at the old Durham County courthouse. Because this incident occurred on county property, where county law enforcement officials were staffed, no arrests were made by DPD officers.

“The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is the agency that has jurisdiction over all county buildings and landmarks. When monitoring such incidents the Sheriff’s Office is the decision-making agency regarding law enforcement response on matters concerning county property,” the statement concluded.

Ann Coulter’s back, and she’s never been better than in “Adios, America!: The Left’s Plan to Turn our Country into a Third World Hellhole.”

State law prohibits taking down these statues without the permission of state officials, according to the New York Post, so it appears the liberal Durnham county authorities simply allowed the mob to enact their agenda for them. While the Durnham County Sheriff’s Office did not stop the vandalism from occurring, Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews announced a day later that investigators plan to identify the people who toppled the statue and bring criminal charges against them, Fox News reports.

Asheville, North Carolina: Vance Monument

There are growing calls to remove a 75-foot granite obelisk in Pack Square known as the Vance Monument in Asheville, North Carolina.

The monument, which was erected in 1896, is a tribute to Zebulon Vance, a Civil War governor of North Carolina and a U.S. senator during the Reconstruction period.

The monument resembles the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C.

Chapel Hill, North Carolina: ‘Silent Sam’

Another memorial targeted for removal is the 1913 “Silent Sam” statue at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The $7,500 for the monument was funded by UNC alumni and the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

After the Charlottesville, Virginia, violence, protesters gathered around the statue and draped a banner over the monument that read, “Rest in Power: Heather Heyer,” memorializing a woman who was killed in Virginia after a man rammed a crowd of counter-protesters with his car.

A police officer attempted to stop a man from tying a rope around the statue’s neck, according to the campus newspaper, the Daily Tarheel. That’s when the crowd shouted, “this is speech” at the officer.

In 2015, the monument was spray-painted with “Black Lives Matter,” “KKK” and “murderer.”

UNC history professor Harry Watson told the Tarheel: “I used to feel movements to take down the monument would require more effort that it would be worth. But I’ve come to realize that symbols are important, and if enough people decided to take it down, I’d support it.”

Also that year, UNC Young Democrats political director Andrew Brennan told the paper: “It honors and celebrates white supremacy. To me, it doesn’t seem to have a place at UNC in 2015.”

Black Student Movement President Jeremy McKellar said the monument makes UNC students feel uncomfortable.

“Do we keep it because it’s the history of our nation, or do we tear it down because of what it represents? I’m still not sure what the answer is,” he said.

After Black Lives Matter spray-painted the statue, McKellar said: “I’m not a big supporter of vandalism, but it may have been needed to bring more attention to it.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Greenville, North Carolina: Confederate Soldiers statue

Residents in Greenville, North Carolina, are circulating a petition demanding removal of the Confederate Soldiers statue at the Pitt County Courthouse, according to WITN-TV.

The monument, which was dedicated in 1914, states, “Erected by the people of Pitt County in grateful remembrance of the courage & fortitude of her Confederate Soldiers.”

The petition calling for its removal says: “We, the residents of Greenville, submit that the time has come for the removal of the Confederate statue at the courthouse. It is time to take immediate action to remove this monument to slavery, sedition and racial oppression. Additionally, it is our assertion that this statue subverts and undermines our core principles of liberty and justice for all. It is unconscionable that anyone going to the courthouse, a place promising equal justice for all, should be forced to do so under a shadow of injustice and suppression. The statue was dedicated in 1914, which that date itself should be reason enough as to why it is time for our community to move forward and leave the confederate memorabilia to museums and not in public spaces. We stand in solidarity with #Charlottesville and those who were injured and/or killed by white supremacists that marched on the city. We appeal to Pitt County Commissioners to outline and commit to a process for the timely and definitive removal of this monument.”

Activists say they will present their concerns to the Pitt County Commissioners at a meeting scheduled for Aug. 21.

Pitt County NAACP President Calvin Henderson said there’s a chance the Confederate statue will be removed and could “trigger off action all over the country.”

“This is 2017,” he told WITN. “We need to be moving forward, not backward. This is a step backward when you see this type of action [in Charlottesville, Virginia], to allow these extreme organizations to come in with that type of mentality.”

Nashville, Tennessee: Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest

In Nashville Monday, protesters called for removal of a bust of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest at the state capitol, the Tennessean reported.

Protesters chanted “White silence is violence,” “Which side are you on?” and “Tear it down.”

The activists also marched to Gov. Bill Haslam’s office to push for removal of the bust.

“My position on this issue has not changed – I do not believe Nathan Bedford Forrest should be one of the individuals we honor at the Capitol,” Haslam said in a statement, according to the Tennessean. “The General Assembly has established a process for addressing these matters, and I strongly encourage the Capitol Commission and the Historical Commission to act.”

Removal of the bust requires a two-thirds vote from the Tennessee Historical Commission.

Memphis, Tennessee: Nathan Bedford Forrest and Jefferson Davis

The city of Memphis is threatening to sue Tennessee to remove two Confederate states from city property, according to Fox News. The city must get approval from the Tennessee Historical Commission.

The city is seeking to remove statues of Nathan Bedford Forrest and Jefferson Davis. And the legal battle could go to the Tennessee Supreme Court.

“I think one thing that is for sure, there is no place in the city of Memphis for signs or symbols of hatred, bigotry or racism,” said City Council Chairman Berlin Boyd.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement: “It’s great to see more citizens join the cause we’ve been working on for years. We continue to be actively engaged in exploring all avenues to remove the Confederate statues in our city.”

The Sons of Confederate Veterans issued the following statement, according to Fox: “The city of Memphis should in no way want to remove statues and monuments to our history. These monuments are part of our development and both Jefferson Davis and Bedford Forrest were U.S. Army veterans as well as leaders in the Confederate States. Both lived in Memphis and contributed to its rebuilding and renewal after the War for Southern Independence. The city of Memphis should not play the part of ISIS historical terrorists in attempting to remove our historical monuments. Such actions are an insult to the families and citizens – and all veterans – of our city, county, state, and country. Leave the monuments and leave history alone.”

Like the reporting you see here? Sign up for free news alerts from WND.com, America’s independent news network.

Chattanooga, Tennessee: Lt. Gen. Alexander P. Stewart

In Chattanooga, Tennessee, a statue of Confederate Lt. Gen. Alexander P. Stewart has been in the crosshairs of activists demanding its removal.

The local chapter of the NAACP has called for it to be taken down

“We find it offensive to be reminded constantly of the atrocities that they represent,” Quenston A. Coleman, second vice president of the Chattanooga branch of the NAACP, told WTVC in June.

Gloria Sweet Love, president of the Tennessee NAACP, told the station her group plans to ask commissioners to remove the statue.

WTVC reported, “If they don’t comply, they will take more action because ‘it’s time for these to come down.'”

The NAACP later issued a statement saying it wouldn’t actively push for the statue’s removal at this time.

Dallas, Texas: Gen. Robert E. Lee & Founders Cemetery monument

Dallas, Texas Mayor Mike Rawlings has called for a task force to review removal options for Confederate statues in the city. The task force will present its findings to the Office of Cultural Affairs, Fox 4 reported. Then they would be given to the city council, which would make a formal decision on whether to remove the monuments.

“It’s easy to jump on the bandwagon and say tear them down because it is, frankly, politically correct and makes us all feel good,” he said. “But I hesitate. And the reason is, I realize the city of Dallas is better, stronger when we are united and not divided.”

The monuments are located in a historic cemetery near the Dallas Convention Center and in Robert E. Lee Park.

“I think they’re dangerous totems in our Dallas society because they divide us versus unite us,” Rawlings said.

Councilman Philip Kingston, who has called for a vote on the statue removal, told Fox 4: “If he’s convinced that these are symbols of racial propaganda, which I agree 100 percent, the path forward is pretty clear. Let’s make a policy statement on how we use public property.”

Rawlings expressed concern about major protests against the monuments that are scheduled for this weekend.

“We will not have street brawls in our city,” he said.

San Antonio, Texas: Confederate soldier statue

Approximately 500 protesters attended a vigil for Charlottesville in San Antonio’s Travis Park on Aug, 13, and a monument for a Confederate soldier there was a subject of the rally, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

San Antonio Councilman Robert Trevino has called for removal of the statue.

“This is not an important art piece but a monument to power,” Trevino said. “It was put in to remind people of that power. It is an unfortunate message of hate, and we think it’s important to relocate it. We do think that history is important, so we’re looking for an appropriate location for it.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Tampa, Florida: ‘Memoria In Aeterna’

Members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans are standing guard by a Confederate monument on the grounds of the historic county courthouse in Tampa, Florida, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans learned that leftist activists had plans to topple the marble statue, known as “Memoria In Aeterna,” which depicts a Confederate soldier heading to war and another soldier returning home wearing a ragged uniform. On Aug. 13, 200 protesters marched through the streets in Tampa, and several climbed the monument.

The Hillsborough County Commission has already voted to move the statue off courthouse grounds and to a local cemetery.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans guards arrived hours after they heard of the statue toppled by protesters in Durham, North Carolina.

“Durham has given impetus to people who want to take them down,” David McCallister, commander of the Sons of Confederate Veterans’ Judah P. Benjamin Camp, told the Tampa Bay Times. “They won’t just let them get removed quietly and peacefully.”

The newspaper reported that McCallister said members of his group “heard a rumor that a busload of activists planned to arrive to pull down the monument with a cable.”

“The main thing was to keep watch and signal and alert the authorities if anything did happen,” McCallister explained. “It wouldn’t take much with a sledge hammer to basically crumble the soldiers, and I wouldn’t put it past the people who want it removed to do that. The soldiers themselves would be martyrs at that point.”

The men plan to stand watch over the monument through the night.

“Nobody’s going to try anything during the day,” McCallister said.

Gainesville, Florida: ‘Old Joe’

In Gainesville, Florida, crews removed a Confederate memorial on Aug. 14 that had been dedicated to men in the area who served in the Civil War and lost their lives fighting.

The statue, known as “Old Joe,” was removed from the grounds of the Alachua County Administrative Building and given back to the United Daughters of the Confederacy, a group that had the bronze monument constructed and erected in 1904.

Annapolis, Maryland: Supreme Court Justice Roger B. Taney

Maryland House Speaker Michael E. Busch is targeting a statue of former Supreme Court Justice Roger B. Taney, who ruled against Dred Scott in 1857, denying citizenship to black people. The statue is located in front of the statehouse. Busch told the Baltimore Sun Monday that “it’s the appropriate time to remove it.”

Bush said he has “always considered Maryland’s State House grounds to reflect the evolutionary arch of history … the movement of our State over time toward a more perfect union.” But, he said, “we can find a better way to honor history while lighting a path toward progress, equality and understanding.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has echoed Busch’s request and says he will ask the State House Trust to “immediately” remove the monument, the Washington Post reported.

The leftist group Our Maryland has launched a petition calling for the statue’s removal.

Like the reporting you see here? Sign up for free news alerts from WND.com, America’s independent news network.

Baltimore, Maryland: Jackson-Lee Monument

On Aug. 13, protesters called on Baltimore city leaders to remove the Jackson-Lee Monument, a Confederate symbol, at Wyman Dell Park near Johns Hopkins University.

The activists erected their own statue in front of the Jackson-Lee Monument. It depicted a pregnant black woman with her fist in the air and a child on her back, the Baltimore Sun reported.

A passerby pushed the protesters’ statue over. A photo posted to Twitter Tuesday by “Baltimore BLOC” showed the Jackson-Lee Monument with “Black Lives Matter” and “Remember C-Ville” (Remember Charlottesville) spray-painted on the sides.

On Monday, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh pledged to remove Confederate monuments.

Ellicott City, Maryland: Stone honoring 92 Confederate soldiers

A Confederate monument dedicated in 1948 and bearing the names of 92 soldiers may be removed from outside Howard County’s Circuit Court building in Ellicott City, Maryland.

County Executive Allan Kittleman and the county council are reportedly discussing relocation of the monument to the Howard County Historical Society Museum, the Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday.

Council Chairman Jon Weinstein told the paper the monument will not be destroyed. He said the council is attempting to find a more “appropriate” location for it.

“We need to put that sort of history into context and understand it but not revere it,” Weinstein said. “It is a monument. It is a representation of the fact that people in Ellicott City served in the Confederate army. We don’t have to be proud of that fact, but it is a fact.”

Councilman Calvin Ball said he prefers to see the monument moved immediately.

“The environment that we create going towards the halls of justice should be one of freedom, equality and fairness,” he said. “And monuments to the Confederacy do not convey that.”

Rockville, Maryland: Confederate soldier statue

Officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, ordered a 13-ton bronze Confederate soldier statue removed from the grounds of Rockville’s Red Brick Courthouse. The memorial depicts a young soldier with his arms folded and a saber at his side. The statue’s plaque states: “To Our Heroes of Montgomery Co., Maryland, That We Through Life May Not Forget To Love The Thin Gray Line.”

The monument was given to the county in 1913 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. In 2015, County Executive Isiah Leggett ordered it removed from the property.

“This statue is inaccurate because it pays tribute only to the Montgomery County young men who fought for the Confederacy, not also to those county residents who fought to preserve the Union and free those held in bondage,” said Leggett, the first black man elected to the city council and to become county executive.

After Leggett’s order, vandals defaced the monument with spray paint and a message stating, “Black Lives Matter.”

The county encased the statue in a wooden box after that incident. Earlier this year, it was moved to private property at White’s Ferry in Dickerson.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Lexington, Kentucky: Confederate Gen. John Hunt Morgan & Confederate Secretary of War John C. Breckinridge

In Lexington, Kentucky, Mayor Jim Gray said he will make an announcement next week concerning an effort there to remove two statues of Confederate figures – one of Confederate Gen. John Hunt Morgan and another of Confederate Secretary of War John C. Breckinridge, who was also the 14th vice president of the United States – from the grounds of a former courthouse.

Louisville, Kentucky: Confederate monument to Civil War soldiers

A 70-foot-tall granite and bronze Confederate monument at the University of Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky, was removed in 2016 by the college. That statue was erected in 1895 by the Kentucky Women’s Confederate Monument Association to honor Confederate soldiers who died during the Civil War.

The Washington Post reported, “The school said it was an unwelcome symbol of slavery.”

The statue was relocated to a site in Brandenburg, Kentucky.

Birmingham, Alabama: Confederate Soldiers and Sailors monument

The mayor of Birmingham, Alabama, William Bell, has ordered that a Confederate Soldiers and Sailors monument be covered in plastic while the city examines its legal options for removal, WIAT-TV 42 reported Tuesday.

The 35-foot monument, which was gifted to the city in 1905 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, is located in Linn Park. Linn Park is named after Confederate Capt. Charles Linn, whose name appears on many of the city’s buildings.

In 2015, the city voted to look into removal of the statue after the murder of nine black church attendees at the hands of shooter Dylann Roof.

New Orleans, Louisiana: Gen. Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis & Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard

Four Confederate monuments have been removed in New Orleans and stored in a warehouse. The last, a 20-foot bronze statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, was removed in May 2017.

Other statues removed included one of Confederate president Jefferson Davis, another of Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard and a stone obelisk commemorating the “Battle of Liberty Place.”

The city council voted in 2015 to remove the monuments after Mayor Mitch Landrieu proposed that they be taken down. Landrieu made the proposal after gunman Dylann Roof murdered nine black church attendees in 2015.

Landrieu has said the monuments do not represent New Orleans.

“These statues are not just stone and metal,” he said, according to the New York Post. “They are not just remembrances of a benign history. These monuments celebrate a fictional, sanitized Confederacy; ignoring the death, ignoring the enslavement, ignoring the terror that it actually stood for.

“After the Civil War, these statues were part of that terrorism, such as burning a cross on someone’s lawn. They were erected purposefully to send a strong message to all who walked in their shadows about who was still in charge of this city.”

Like the reporting you see here? Sign up for free news alerts from WND.com, America’s independent news network.

Shreveport, Louisiana: Caddo Parish Confederate Monument

There’s now a movement in Shreveport, Louisiana, to remove a Confederate monument on courthouse grounds. The Caddo Parish Confederate Monument features busts of four Confederate generals – Gens. Henry Watkins Allen, P.G.T. Beauregard, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson – and a statue of a soldier. It was dedicated in 1906 and marks the location where the Confederate flag was lowered on land.

Caddo County commissioners have held public hearings on plans to move the monument to a museum. An online petition to remove the monument has garnered more than 6,600 signatures.

The petition states: “It is time to take immediate action to remove this monument to slavery, sedition and racial oppression. Additionally, it is our assertion that this statue subverts and undermines our core principles of liberty and justice for all. It is unconscionable that anyone going to the courthouse, a place promising equal justice for all, should be forced to do so under a shadow of injustice and oppression.”

Decatur, Georgia: ‘Lost Cause’ monument

Residents in Decatur, Georgia, are calling for removal of a Confederate monument in the downtown square, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Protesters gathered for a vigil there this week after the Charlottesville violence. And now an online petition is calling for removal of Decatur’s “Lost Cause” monument, which was erected in 1908 and is located near the historic DeKalb County Courthouse.

Activists plan to deliver the petition to city, county and state officials.

The petition states: “The statue refers to those listed on the monument as a ‘covenant to keeping race’ and thus, the statue serves as a shrine to white supremacists like those we saw in Charlottesville. If the city of Decatur and DeKalb County truly value diversity, then both entities will listen to its citizens and fight vigorously for the removal of this monument.”

St. Louis, Missouri: Confederate Memorial is removed

In June, St. Louis, Missouri, officials removed a 32-foot granite and bronze Confederate memorial in Forest Park. The Missouri Civil War Museum paid for the relocation and will store it until a new location is found for the statue at a museum, battlefield or cemetery, Reuters reported.

“We wanted it down,” said St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson during a livestreamed news conference in June.

The memorial, which was located on Confederate Drive, was dedicated in December 1914 by the Ladies Confederate Monument Association.

It features “The Angel of the Spirit of the Confederacy” over a family sending a soldier to war.

Reuters reported that the memorial had been repeatedly spray-painted with “Black Lives Matter” and “End Racism.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Richmond, Virginia: Confederate statues lining Monument Avenue

Amid calls for removal of Confederate statues, Richmond, Virginia, Mayor Levar Stoney has announced a different idea: add context to the monuments instead of removing them.

While Stoney said the monuments are “very offensive” to him, he explained: “Currently, as I’ve always said, since my remarks earlier on this year, the way those statues stand currently, they’re a shameful representation of the past that we all disagree with. For me, it’s about telling the complete truth. I don’t think removal of symbols does anything for telling the actual truth or changes the state and culture of racism in this country today.”

A pro-monument rally had been scheduled for this weekend, but it was canceled in light of the Charlottesville violence.

Brag Bowling, of the Coalition for Monument Preservation, told WTVR: “I’m totally opposed to those groups that were in Charlottesville and the causes that they wanted. I’m here for preserving Richmond’s monuments, not to get in some racial fight with radicals.”

Charleston, West Virginia: Stonewall Jackson

At least 150 people in Charleston, West Virginia, called for removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson on the grounds of the state capitol on Aug. 13.

The crowd urged West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to take it down.

“I want people to know that hillbillies do not stand for this type of hate,” Dustin White told WSAZ. “this is an issue that has been laying under the surface for quite some time.”

Washington, D.C.: Gen. Albert Pike

At least 1,000 protesters gathered outside the White House this week and then marched to a 1901 statue of Confederate Gen. Albert Pike, which is located near the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department headquarters.

The crowd booed and chanted “tear it down” in front of the statue. Some protesters climbed the statue.

On Monday, more protesters marched to the site with signs that said, “White Supremacy is Terrorism” and “Black Lives Matter.”

Eugene Puryear, an activist with Stop Police Terror Project D.C., said: “[Pike] is a guy who loved slavery so much that he quit two political parties. He wrote pamphlets about it. And then, when the Civil War started, he raised three regiments of troops. The Richard Spencers of the world, they want to invoke fear in people. They want people to fear their fascist movement. This [vigil] is a sign that people are not going to let that genie out of that bottle, that people are going to fight back.”

Washington, D.C.: Lincoln Memorial

Destructive activists even attended to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., where red paint spelling out “F— Law” was found on a column on Tuesday.

Workers have begun to repair the damage, NBC Washington reported.

Like the reporting you see here? Sign up for free news alerts from WND.com, America’s independent news network.