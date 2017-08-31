The enigma of Nancy Pelosi

She was the House speaker who told the world that we would find out what was in the Obamacare bill after it was passed.

She passed through Statuary Hall for 30 years of her life, surely taking note of the Confederate statues, and then one day in 2017 snapped – deciding they all need to come down and that one of her successors as House speaker should take care of the matter tout suite.

She’s the “devout” Catholic who is rabidly pro-abortion.

She’s been known for moments of almost total incoherence and prone to laughing uncontrollably for no reason.

That someone is Nancy Pelosi, of course, if there was a question in anyone’s mind.

But yet, she also exhibits some real integrity from time to time. And, one of those times came this week when, unlike any other Democratic leader I can think of and unlike many Republican leaders, she issued a strong statement of “unequivocal condemnation” of violent, left-wing “Antifa” protesters who are attempting to lead the nation into chaos.

While other Democrats, Republicans and media stars attacked Donald Trump for highlighting the violence of the “alt-left” in Charlottesville while also condemning the neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klan members and other white supremacists, so far, Pelosi stands almost entirely alone as a Democratic leader who has denounced Antifa.

Maybe it hit home with Pelosi with Antifa’s latest violence in her backyard of Berkeley, California, last weekend when the alt-left counter-protesters jumped barricades and assaulted peaceful demonstrators at a conservative event.

The Antifa crowd, which often wears face masks and dresses in black, smashed windows and attacked people, as they have been known to do all over the country – in increasing frequency and intensity.

In fact, Pelosi had previously called for the House to censure Trump over his response to Charlottesville, which included blaming both sides for the violence. But you have to credit her for signaling a change of tune about this left-wing scourge.

“Our democracy has no room for inciting violence or endangering the public, no matter the ideology of those who commit such acts,” Pelosi said in her statement. “The violent actions of people calling themselves Antifa in Berkeley this weekend deserve unequivocal condemnation, and the perpetrators should be arrested and prosecuted.”

She continued: “In California, as across all of our great nation, we have deep reverence for the constitutional right to peaceful dissent and free speech. Non-violence is fundamental to that right. Let us use this sad event to reaffirm that we must never fight hate with hate, and to remember the values of peace, openness and justice that represent the best of America.”

Give her credit. Many Republican leaders have yet to recognize what this “alt-left” monstrosity truly represents.

Trump was widely criticized by many leading Republicans for suggesting there was more than one side to blame in Charlottesville.

Mitt Romney, for instance tweeted the following: “One side is racist, bigoted, Nazi. The other opposes racism and bigotry. Morally different universes.”

On Aug. 15, Sen. Marco Rubio turned into a virtual tweet machine with the following messages: “The organizers of events which inspired & led to #charlottesvilleterroristattack are 100% to blame for a number of reasons. They are adherents of an evil ideology which argues certain people are inferior because of race, ethnicity or nation of origin.”

He even seemed to justify and rationalize the violence against the racists: “When entire movement built on anger & hatred towards people different than you, it justifies & ultimately leads to violence against them.”

Maybe you’re asking, “Well, what else has Pelosi ever done that demonstrated political integrity?”

Good question.

As a long-time Californian, I’ve been observing her for several decades. And one thing I learned a long time ago is that she recognizes the tyranny and oppression of China – something many of her leftist comrades have never acknowledged.

This 2015 statement by her is typical of her outspokenness on the subject: “Just because China is a big economy and because we have a big relationship doesn’t mean that the challenge to our conscience, that the behavior toward dissidents, religious dissidents, all kinds of dissidents – if we don’t speak out against that in China, we lose all moral authority to speak out it in any other country that is not so large in its economy and such an important relationship to us.”

Honestly, I couldn’t say it any better – except perhaps to remind her that, as a “devout” Catholic, she should also condemn China’s barbaric population-control program.

