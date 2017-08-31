The several forms of American racism

(People’s World) — U.S. racism, specifically racism against African-Americans, takes several forms, and the best way to battle them is to change policies, since changing people’s minds is much more difficult, a noted author and analyst of racism says.

That’s because policies can curb the producers of racism, who use it to exploit people, adds Ibram Kendi, who has just been named to head a special institute at American University in D.C., to bring policymakers, analysts and social scientists together to brainstorm ways to combat racism. Changing the minds of racism’s consumers, conscious or unconscious, is much more difficult, he admitted.

Kendi, author of Stamped From The Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America, discussed the ideas of racism before a standing-room-only crowd on August 23 at Politics and Prose, a noted independent Washington bookstore that hosts frequent authors’ programs, especially on controversial issues.

And, as might be expected, he tied development of racist ideas in the U.S. to current events, specifically to the racist riot in Charlottesville, Va., where one member of the mob of Nazis, KKKers, white supremacists and alt-righters drove his car into an anti-hate crowd, killing Heather Heyer and injuring 19 people.