The war is on

Mr. Farah, I think you see too near. The destruction of American icons is what a shooting war does, such as World War II, ISIS invading nations overseas, and on and on. It is war, and the only reason is to destroy the USA. Remove history, remove historic icons, and replace it all with new culture. That is what is going on.

I am irritated with talking heads like Rush and Hannity because they report the activities as a sports reporter would do a football game, but they never say what the game is: Destroy the USA. I believe a very many people in this nation are so confused they will never figure it out for themselves.

BG