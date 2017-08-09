The weirdest chip you'll ever try at a party

Chips? Dip? It’s a party!

Chips are a staple at parties, right? Of course, right. The companion dip, sour cream and onion or spinach, is usually at the ready in a convenient side dish. But a recent party in Wisconsin, a first for the United States, didn’t offer dip, at least not the kind you eat. “Chips” were dipped, or rather slipped, beneath the skin of attendees. The purpose? Easy access to get through locked doors, password protected computers, and that all-important hurdle of buying breakroom snackage.

Say goodbye to business as usual. A wave of your chipped hand and – voilà – you’re good to go. Sound like fun? Maybe not.

The Chicago Tribune reports: “Three Square Market, also known as 32M, said 41 of its 85 employees agreed to be voluntarily microchipped during a ‘chip party’ at company headquarters in River Falls.”

Implant manufacturers assure that their product – popular in Europe and a mere $300 here in the U.S. – is not designed for tracking employees, as it does not make use of GPS. There is also no ability for the chip – the same that’s been used to identify wandering dogs and cats – to garner personal information (at least, not at present). So, individual privacy issues need not enter into the decision to get “chipped.”

And yet some employees, like marketing executive Katie Langer, passed on the opportunity, citing “health concerns related to putting a foreign object into her hand, while noting the chip received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2004.”

Check out the video below to witness the festivities:

While the hype surrounding personal information is nothing to dismiss – Big Brother is everywhere – getting cozy with a skin-to-skin partner made of diodes and whatnot isn’t exactly the stuff of celebration, no matter how convenient.

“If this sounds like a horrifying commitment to a job to you, it gets worse. Noelle Chesley, an associate professor of sociology at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, tells the Chicago Tribune she expects implanting microchips into employees will become the norm in years to come.”

Now that’s party time!

Roommate 101. A mandatory course for top credits

Back to school is here! Supply stands, bedecked with garlands of School X, School Y, and School Z, are already clogging the front entry of Wal-Marts across the nation. Early birds – proactive moms and those rarest of creatures, eager-beaver kids – are busy harvesting the hottest-trending notebooks, lunch gear and designer binders. Fresh, unmarked towers are growing on the end of the dining room table, ready to be toted off in myriad backpacks, carryalls or forgotten on the bus, as the case may be.

For college-bound kids, however, pencils, pens, a spanking new graphing calculator and even those costly textbooks are the easiest items to tick off the list. What looms large is the roommate. At least, it should.

While one can pick friends, roommates – like family – are a different matter altogether. Sometimes you get to pick them. Sometimes they pick you.

However the grouping comes about, “Roommate horror stories,” according to Rent Café, “run the gamut from loud noises at odd hours to failing to pay their share of the rent. Whether you’re rooming with best friends or are randomly assigned, no one wants to be forced to pen another chapter in a story filled with dread or deceit with a failed roommate.”

And losing friends, people you actually do like but may not mesh with at home, is not worth the risk. Neither is losing that scholarship because you couldn’t get to sleep in your own apartment. Roommate angst is stressor #2 in college. Face the facts: Opposites attract, but they often make horrible roommates. Some behaviors are absolute show-stoppers, too.

So, while Roommate 101 may not be a credit course, doing one’s homework and researching historical data for ultimate success does pay off. Skipping Wal-Mart and heading over to Rent Café, Roomates.com, or The Spruce might be time better spent.

After all, a designer notebook is not critical to success. A good night’s sleep, and a roommate who isn’t working against you or your college-bound guy or gal, most certainly is!

Bra alarms? What will they think of next?

Politically charged and eager to assuage the predation fears of college coeds, MIT researcher Manisha Mohan has rolled out what she calls “Intrepid,” a sticker strip laden with microchips. This new tool, which adheres to clothes and sends out an alert to friends and family if the pattern of clothing removal deviates from the norm, is apparently a must … especially since word is Betsy DeVos, U.S. Secretary of Education, plans on scaling back protection for campus sexual assault victims.

Scaling back in what way? DeVos gave time – not even equal time – to victims of another crime: Pressing false charges and ruining other people’s lives.

Fortune reports: “Save our Sons, a group that advocates for ‘families whose college sons have been falsely accused of sexual misconduct,’ has been pushing for this day for years. Finally, after what the accused see as decades of abuse from the federal government’s Title IX protections and equity initiatives on college campuses, the supposed victims of wrongful sexual harassment claims have had an audience with the secretary of education.”

The new fear is DeVos’s meeting will send the wrong message: intimidation. And yet isn’t that what’s happening to men falsely accused? These are men who face an increasing climate of “he-said-she-said.” These are the men who are summarily accused, convicted and ruined … despite the increasingly mixed signals of what constitutes yes, no, maybe or maybe later.

A drunken woman cannot legally give consent, but a drunken man is automatically identified as the aggressor, even in a world where women are encouraged to initiate intimacy. You go girl! These days, getting what you want is what women are taught from cradle to college. That is, until the area grows a tad shady and the option arises to consider what may have been consensual, or completely unopposed in word or deed, enters the realm of campus rape cases.

Fortune’s editorialist assures us that “No cabal of disgruntled feminists roam campuses in wolf packs looking to devour men. (Note: College-age students who identify as male are no longer “boys” needing protection of their mommies. They are adults.)”

But the reality of female-on-male retaliatory crime is a reality. Women are not little girls, after all. They’re adults, too.

Does that mean that rape victims shouldn’t come forward? No. Does that mean women deserve to be raped? Absolutely not. Does that mean that men accused are automatically guilty? No. Does the sensitive issue of rape and the need to combat mean a man deserves to be falsely accused? Absolutely not.

Maybe a bra alarm is the way to go. If that level of monitoring is required to assure that yes means yes, then perhaps the Intrepid is the answer to end false accusations as well.

Check out the details in the following video.

What say you?