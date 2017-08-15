'Thieving' mom, daughter locked in 7-Eleven, kick out glass to flee

(CONNECTICUT POST) — FAIRFIELD — A Bridgeport woman — arrested Sunday night along with her 12-year-old daughter — was arrested again early Tuesday morning.

Dorsey Saunders, 41, and her 12-year-old daughter were arrested after they allegedly kicked out the glass doors at the 7-Eleven at 3232 Post Road Sunday night. Tuesday morning, just after midnight Saunders was again in police custody, charged with stealing $59 worth of Red Bull, ice cream and Hot Pockets from the Cumberland Farms at 975 Kings Highway East.

Her daughter, who was in the car at the time, was not charged in the Cumberland Farms theft and was turned over to a family member.